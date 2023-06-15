Kris Lamberson played college basketball. If you don't know who that is, it's the real name of FaZe Swagg, one of the most popular online gamers. With millions of fans worldwide, Lamberson's dual role as a player and content creator has earned him fame and a steady stream of income.

What many may not know, however, is that before Lamberson was famous online, he played college basketball. As a kid, he devoted most of his attention to basketball without much involvement in video games. It wasn't until high school that he discovered video games and the immense pleasure they brought him.

According to Lamberson, his love for gaming led to countless early mornings and late nights, a dedication that did not escape the notice of his father, Bill Lamberson. Bill recognized his son's drive and commitment, observing him awake at four o'clock in the morning, engrossed in playing video games.

Bill supported Kris's passion as long as he maintained his academic performance and college basketball commitments, although he never anticipated its extraordinary growth.

FaZe Swagg, the college basketball champion

The college arena

A few years ago, Lamberson was playing college basketball in South Phoenix. He won the state basketball championship with Arizona Lutheran Academy and utilized his success on the court as motivation to excel in the gaming sphere.

His breakthrough moment arrived in 2020 when FaZe Clan, an eSports organization he had long admired, invited him to join their team of creators. Lamberson considered this an incredible dream come true and is now better known as FaZe Swagg.

Forbes @Forbes Kris Lamberson, better known as @Swagg , left a burgeoning college basketball career when videos of him playing Call of Duty evolved into a full-time job. He's now one of the most popular Black streamers on Twitch—and one of 2022's #ForbesUnder30 honorees. trib.al/DoSd6U3 Kris Lamberson, better known as @Swagg, left a burgeoning college basketball career when videos of him playing Call of Duty evolved into a full-time job. He's now one of the most popular Black streamers on Twitch—and one of 2022's #ForbesUnder30 honorees. trib.al/DoSd6U3 https://t.co/XYczo180Gu

Despite the pressure accompanying his success, Lamberson remains determined to give back to those who have supported him. He's organized a Call of Duty tournament exclusively for aspiring creators, with the winner being awarded a new car.

Lamberson's intention is to provide exposure and opportunities to the lesser-known individuals in the gaming community. While Lamberson acknowledges that his content may not appeal to everyone, he offers advice to those considering a similar path.

He emphasizes the importance of having a genuine passion for gaming and content creation, along with a supportive circle of friends. Collaboration and shared enthusiasm with like-minded individuals can make the journey less arduous. FaZe Swagg believes this to be the most crucial piece of advice for aspiring streamers and content creators.

