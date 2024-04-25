Did Jeremy Roach tear his ACL? Revisiting former Duke guard's injury history

Jeremy Roach recently committed to the Baylor Bears after four seasons at Duke. The guard, who was expected to get picked in the 2024 NBA draft, has decided to play another season of college football. He made a similar decision last year when he returned to Duke after previously declaring for the draft. The Bears know they have a reliable addition in Roach, but what is his injury history like?

Did Jeremy Roach tear his ACL?

Jeremy Roach tore his ACL as a high school junior in 2017–18. He suffered the tear during a scrimmage and was out for a year as a result. He returned for his senior season and averaged 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. He also led his school to the VISAA D-I State Championship.

This remains the most serious injury of Roach’s career. Since tearing his ACL back in high school, he has gone ahead to play for Duke for four seasons, including the COVID-affected 2020–21 season. Roach, recruited by Mike Krzyzewski, remained favored on the Blue Devils basketball team as Jon Scheyer took over.

After initially declaring for the draft in 2023, Roach announced his return for another season with the Blue Devils. The 2023–24 season turned out to be his best season yet in college, averaging 14 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. However, instead of going on to the NBA as many would have expected, Roach favored moving to Baylor as a graduate transfer.

Roach’s commitment to Baylor came after a rumor made rounds that the Bears are enticing the senior guard with a $1.5 million NIL deal. While Roach has denied this on his X account, the player’s official NIL deal with the Bears remains undisclosed.

Roach’s departure from Duke is part of a larger reshuffle going on in Scheyer’s team. Roach is one of the several former Blue Devils who have taken their bow from Duke, some leaving for the NBA, others due to graduation. Yet, others, like Roach have taken the transfer portal route.

Roach was part of the Duke team that made the final four in 2022, the same year the Blue Devils won the ACC regular-season championship. He also won the conference championship with the Blue Devils in 2023. However, he and the team could only go as far as the Elite Eight in 2024.

