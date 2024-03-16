Did Jon Scheyer play in the NBA? Exploring Duke head coach's playing career

Only in his second season as the head coach of Duke men’s basketball team, Scheyer already has an ACC Tournament title to his name. At an age of 36, Jon Scheyer has put himself among the finest coaches in college basketball.

However, he's not quite a rookie, having accepted his first assistant coaching position at Duke in 2013. But did Scheyer have any professional playing experience before his stint as a coach? Let's find out below.

Did Jon Scheyer play in the NBA?

Jon Scheyer did not play in the NBA. However, the Duke Blue Devils coach had a professional playing stint in the NBA G League and Europe. After missing the NBA Draft Combine and losing 10 pounds due to mononucleosis, Scheyer went undrafted in the 2010 NBA Draft.

Despite this health challenge, he was still able to take part in pre-draft workouts for 10 NBA teams. Sheyer did not give up and made the Miami Heat's 19-man roster for the 2010 NBA Summer League.

However, Scheyer's Summer League experience did not go as anticipated, as he suffered a significant injury to his right eye. Following the Summer League, he was invited by the LA Clippers to a training camp but got waived after the camp. Scheyer took more time to recover from his injury before signing with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League in February 2011.

In June 2011, Scheyer decided to move overseas, signing with Euroleague side Maccabi Tel Aviv. He moved to Gran Canaria 2014 in the Spanish League in 2012 and ended his playing career.

Scheyer returned to his alma mater in 2013 to take up a special assistant role under head coach Mike Krzyzewski. He has since risen through the ranks to become the head coach.

His battle with medical issues and injuries denied him the opportunity to play basketball at the highest level. Notwithstanding, his contributions at the high school and college levels remain etched in the memories of fans.

