Did Kim Mulkey play basketball in the 1984 Olympics? Exploring LSU HC's playing career

Kim Mulkey took charge of the LSU Tigers in 2021 and led the program to its first national championship title in 2023. The legendary coach also won three NCAA titles during her 21 seasons with Baylor.

Mulkey is widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in basketball, but she has also had a fruitful career as a player.

Did Kim Mulkey play basketball in the Olympics?

Yes, Kim Mulkey played for the US women's basketball team in the 1984 Olympic Games. She helped the country win the Gold medal at the grand event in Los Angeles and averaged 5.3 points per game.

The US beat South Korea 85-55 in the final to clinch the gold medal at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Who coached the US women's Olympic basketball team in 1984?

Pat Summitt was the US women's basketball team coach that won the Gold medal in the 1984 Olympics. Her team won all six games in the tournament to clinch first place.

Notably, Summitt was the first coach to lead the US women's basketball team to a gold medal at the Olympics.

Summitt was the coach at Tennessee for 38 seasons and led the Vols to eight NCAA Division I championships. She retired in 2012 with 1,098 wins, which is the most in the program's history. She was inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2013.

A look at Kim Mulkey's college stats as a player

Mulkey played college basketball at Louisiana Tech from 1980 to 1984. She averaged 6.38 assists and 1.56 steals per game during her time with the Lady Techsters.

Expand Tweet

Mulkey had an incredible 130-6 record across four seasons with Louisiana Tech. She led the team to four Final Four appearances and won two national titles (in 1981 and 1982).

Soon after graduating, Mulkey became the assistant coach at Louisiana Tech. She then moved up the ranks to associate head coach in 1996.

In 2000, Mulkey took up the head coaching job at Baylor, and the rest was history.