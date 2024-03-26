Did Kim Mulkey play college basketball? Exploring the LSU head coach's playing career

Kim Mulkey, LSU's head coach, is well-known for her mentorship, having won four national championships (three with Baylor and one with LSU). Mulkey is the only women's coach in NCAA Division I history to win championships at two different programs.

Her winning attitude could be traced to her experience as a player as she played point guard at Louisiana Tech.

The 5-foot-4 dynamo was an All-American point guard and led the Lady Techsters to back-to-back AIAW and NCAA Division 1 titles in 1981 and 1982, respectively.

Mulkey also played for the United States women's basketball team and helped the squad win the gold medal in the 1983 Pan-American Games in Caracas, Venezuela.

She settled for a silver in the 1983 World Championships in Sao Paulo, Brazil, as the US team lost twice to the USSR in the first round and the final.

Mulkey returned a year later and helped Team USA win the gold in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, which saw the Soviet Union boycotting the Games.

Also Read: "Comparing apples to oranges": LSU HC Kim Mulkey subtly downplays Caitlin Clark’s historic feat of breaking Pete Maravich’s scoring record

Kim Mulkey threatens to sue Washington Post, reporter over rumored hit piece

LSU coach Kim Mulkey gives instructions to LSU superstar Angel Reese.

Mulkey was trending in the college basketball world after she threatened to sue the Washington Post and its reporter, Kent Babb, for writing a piece against her.

During a press conference, Mulkey said that she felt harassed by the publication, which was trying to get her reaction to the article that speaks about her treatment of former players.

She criticized the Washington Post and the reporter for going to great lengths to create a piece that could destroy an individual's reputation. Mulkey continued that she hired the best lawyers who would file a defamation lawsuit against the newspaper if they published the story.

The Hall of Fame coach then accused the newspaper of trying to elicit some comments from disgruntled former players to get negative statements to include in its story.

It could be recalled that Mulkey told Babb she did not like the hit job he wrote on LSU football coach Brian Kelly and told the reporter he would never get an interview with her.

Read More: Kim Mulkey secures whopping $32M deal with LSU, skyrockets to nation's highest-paid WBB coach in history