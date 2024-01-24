Did Shelomi Sanders transfer to Colorado? Looking at Coach Prime's daughter's collegiate career

Shelomi Sanders, Deion Sanders' youngest kid, is playing her first season with the Colorado Buffaloes.

She transferred in after her father joined the school as the head football coach towards the end of 2022. She had spent part of the 2022-23 season as a member of the Jackson State Tigers women's basketball team.

Deion Sanders was the head football coach for Jackson State from 2020 until 2022.

Shelomi and her brothers, Shiloh and Shedeur, played sports at the historically black college. Shiloh even took the step down from FBS football to FCS, as he had previously played for the South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC from 2019 until 2020.

Did Shelomi Sanders transfer to Colorado?

Yes, Shelomi Sanders first played at Jackson State in 2022. She featured in two games for the Tigers that year, playing nine minutes.

The spell at Jackon State was a fleeting one, though. Almost as soon as she joined the school her father changed Jackson, Mississippi, for Boulder, Colorado. With him, went the heirs of the Sanders legacy: Shelomi, Shiloh and Shedeur.

The change is a step up for Shelomi Sanders, going from playing at an FCS school to an FBS Power Five one. The Buffaloes women's basketball team is ranked No. 3 in the nation.

How is Colorado's women's basketball team doing this season?

The Buffs women's basketball team opened up their season in fine fashion, beating the 2022-23 champions. At the time, LSU was the top-ranked team in the nation, while Colorado was 20th. The upset was a surprise, showing a glimpse of what was to come.

The Bufs are 16-2, with a Pac-12 record 6-1, winning their last 11 games and looking like one of the most consistent teams in the country. On Friday, they face the No. 25 Oregon State Beavers in their fourth straight contest against a ranked opponent.