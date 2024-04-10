Did Tara VanDerveer retire? Exploring potential reasons behind Stanford coach's career decision

On Tuesday, Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer announced that she will be retiring after 38 seasons with the Cardinal. In a statement released by the school, VanDerveer said:

"Basketball is the greatest group project there is and I am so incredibly thankful for every person who has supported me and our teams throughout my coaching career.

"I've been spoiled to coach the best and brightest at one of the world's foremost institutions for nearly four decades."

Stanford's Jaquish & Kenninger Director of Athletics Bernard Muir said:

"Tara built one of the sport's iconic programs almost immediately upon her arrival at Stanford, and then maintained that standard for nearly four decades.

"An energetic and positive teacher, a Hall of Famer, a trusted friend and mentor, Tara's impact is simply unmatched, and I don't think it's a stretch to characterize her as one of the most influential people to ever be associated with this university."

The school shared that Tara VanDerveer will still work with the school and the Athletics Department in an advisory capacity. They are also looking into ways to honor her impact and legacy at Stanford.

The school also shared that a press conference is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Kissick Auditorium, where VanDerveer could share more details about her retirement.

Why did Tara VanDerveer retire from Stanford?

The most probable reason would be the Stanford Cardinal's shift from the Pac-12 Conference to the Atlantic Coast Conference. The future of Pac-12 is undecided for now, as most schools, including USC, UCLA and Arizona, among others, are also shifting to the ACC.

On Friday, Cameron Brink said on the Bird and Taurasi simulcast of South Carolina vs. NC State that she does not want to travel across the country, which is the reason she declared for the 2024 WNBA draft.

While the Cardinal would be homed on the Pacific Coast, they would be playing on the East, requiring an excess of back-and-forth. It's possible that Tara VanDerveer also felt the same about the move.

Additionally, the Stanford Cardinal has not been able to replicate its 2021 title run in the last few years. In 2022, they lost 63-58 to UConn in the Final Four. After an early exit in 2023, Stanford lost 77-67 to NC State in Sweet 16 during the 2024 March Madness.

Over the course of 38 seasons, Tara VanDerveer has led the Cardinal to three NCAA championships and 15 conference tournament championships. She retires with a 1,051-217 record. VanDerveer was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.

What do you think of Tara VanDerveer's retirement? Let's know in the comments section below.

Also Read: How many championships does Tara VanDerveer have? Taking a look at Stanford HC's March Madness record