Did UNC Hoops Recruit Elliot Cadeau Enroll Early? Exploring the Impact of Cadeau's Early Arrival on the Tar Heels Depth Chart

Elliot Cadeau, a six-foot-one-point guard from Branson, Missouri, will graduate high school early and play for the North Carolina Tar Heels next season. Cadeau was the No.10 recruit in ESPN's class of 2024 but was reclassified to the class of 2023. He is now the No.13 recruit in his class, ahead of players like USC commit and McDonald's All-American Bronny James.

Cadeau will join two other star freshmen at Chapel Hill next season. Alongside Cadeau, the Tar Heels signed combo guard Simeon Wilcher (#28) and forward Zayden High (#77). The Missouri native also held offers from Louisville, Texas Tech, Baylor, and Georgetown, among others, before landing with UNC.

Elliot Cadeau: Player profile

Cadeau played his high school ball at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri. They finished 27-1 and ranked atop the Missouri basketball standings per MaxPreps.

The point guard also played for the FIBA Senior and FIBA Junior teams. Cadeau dominated in the U18 Euro Championship B event in 2022, averaging 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 3.2 steals per game. He took home MVP honors and earned a spot on the All-Tournament team.

Per Adam Finkelstein at 247Sports, Cadeau is a pass-first point guard that can run the offense. In addition, he is a good decision-maker that can see the whole floor and find open teammates.

Finkelstein also praises Cadeau as a field general that dictates the pace to keep defenders in a follow position despite less-than-elite explosiveness. Finally, Cadeau does well scoring off the ball at the perimeter and running the pick-and-roll.

How does Elliot Cadeau fit with the North Carolina Tar Heels?

After the North Carolina Tar Heels made the Final Four in 2022, they failed to make March Madness last season. Despite returning their core players, North Carolina stumbled to a 20-13 record and didn't play in a postseason tournament after starting the season as the #1 team in the AP poll.

Elliot Cadeau will bring some fresh blood to a new-look North Carolina team. Caleb Love has left for the Arizona Wildcats, and Pete Nance and Leaky Black have graduated. In addition, Hubert Davis' squad added Harrison Ingram (Washington State) and Cormac Ryan (Notre Dame) to join the trio of incoming freshmen.

Cadeau should slot into a backcourt with returning star R.J. Davis. The two should play well off each other, with the former being a facilitator and the latter being an elite shotmaker. Cadeau will fight with fellow freshman Simeon Wilcher for the starting spot alongside Davis.

Poll : 0 votes