Did Virginia make the 2024 March Madness? Qualifying status of the team explored

The Virginia Cavaliers recently gave up a six-point lead with under a minute left in the ACC tournament semifinal match against the NC State Wolfpack to lose 73-65 during overtime.

So, did the Cavaliers make it to the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday?

Did Virginia make the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

The Virginia Cavaliers (24-10) were designated 10 seeds for the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday and are slated to play against fellow No. 10 seed the Colorado State Rams (23-10) in the First Four of the tournament in Dayton.

Virginia was placed in the Midwest Region and the winner of the clash will face the No. 7 Texas Longhorns in Charlotte.

The Cavaliers' tournament history

Virginia has been to the NCAA Tournament 25 times in its history, compiling a 35-24 record over those appearances. The Cavaliers have also earned the No. 1 seed seven times in their history.

They have achieved No. 1-seed status in all regions of the Big Dance, the only ACC program with that distinction. The Cavaliers reached the Final Four in both 1981 and 1984 and finally won the NCAA championship in 2019.

There have been a few upsets along the way. No. 1-seeded Virginia was the first one-seed to lose to a 16-seed in the first round when they were beaten 74-54 by the UMBC Retrievers in 2018.

In 2022, the No. 4 Cavaliers lost 68-67 to the No. 13 Furman Paladins in the first round as well.

Who is favored to win March Madness 2024?

According to a BetMGM model, the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars from the South Region are the most favored team to win the NCAA Tournament with a 17.8% likelihood.

They are followed by coach Dan Hurley's reigning national champions, the UConn Huskies from the East Region with a 13.4% chance of repeating for the title.

Last year's No. 1 seeds, who were upset in the first round by Fairleigh Dickinson led by Zach Edey, the Purdue Boilermakers from the Midwest Region have a 12.6% chance of winning the tournament.

BetMGM is down on the last No. 1 seed, the North Carolina Tar Heels, to win the Big Dance. The Tar Heels are even below the No. 2 seed Arizona Wildcats in most books to emerge from the West Region.

The tournament is not called March Madness for no reason and upsets are not that uncommon, especially for the top-seeded sides.