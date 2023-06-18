Did West Virginia fire Bob Huggins? The legendary coach resigns following DUI

Less than 24 hours after being charged with DUI, the West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins resigned from his position on Saturday. This was expected due to the fact that both sides have not seemed to be on good terms, as this was the second incident in the offseason involving Huggins.

It has also been reported that he informed the team of this decision on the same day. Huggins released a statement addressed to the Mountaineer community where he thanked them for their support and apologized for his actions.

"My recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role. While I have always tried to represent our University with honor, I have let all of you - and myself - down. I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize,"

“I must do better, and I plan to spend the next few months focused on my health and my family so that I can be the person they deserve,” he added.

His first incident involved saying a homophobic slur in May on Cincinnati's WLW radio station.

How will Bob Huggins be remembered as a head coach?

Although Bob Huggins's departure was mired in controversy, time will likely heal his relationship with the fans. Undoubtedly, he is going to be remembered as a solid head coach. He will be seen as a person who attended and graduated from West Virginia and was able to put the basketball program on the map.

However, it is going to be difficult to push aside what happened to cause the end of his coaching tenure. He was suspended for the first three games of the season and docked $1 million of his salary for his comments on the radio station.

Now as a 69-year-old man getting charged with driving under the influence in a society that understands the dangers of doing so, it will be difficult to see "Huggy Bear" as anything to be idolized.

Will Bob Huggins eventually get his name in the rafters of WVU Coliseum and be remembered fondly by the Mountaineers' faithful? Most likely. Will that change the fact about anything that has happened over the last eight weeks? Absolutely not.

