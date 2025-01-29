"Didn't see that one coming": College hoops fans react as Mark Pope's Kentucky pulls off major upset

The No. 12-ranked Kentucky Wildcats just pulled off one of their biggest wins thus far in the 2024-2025 season on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The Mark Pope-coached squad defeated the eighth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, 78-73, for their fourth win in seven conference games, improving to a 15-5 overall record.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Senior sharpshooter Koby Brea paved the way en route to the triumph, going a perfect 5-for-5 from the field, including 3-of-3 from the three-point line, for 18 points total, three rebounds, three assists and two stocks (steals plus blocks). Along with Brea, the rest of the Kentucky starters finshed in double digit scoring with fifth-year guard supplementing the charge with 17 markers of his own.

Much to the surprise of college spectators everywhere, Mark Pope's squad were not expected to come out victorious versus Tennessee given they were on a two-game losing streak heading into the matchup. Since then, fans over social media have shared shocked reactions to the Tuesday SEC result.

"Didn't see that one coming," one user shared.

Expand Tweet

"Not an upset," another claimed.

Expand Tweet

"Tennessee takes down Tennessee after shooting 11-45 from three," a user expressed.

Expand Tweet

"What a game! Kentucky showed up to play, while Tennessee was shooting bricks all night from three," another fan captioned with a GIF.

Expand Tweet

Whether or not it was truly an upset, one thing that's certain is that the Wildcats faithful is just happy to see their program back on the win column after suffering back-to-back defeats to the Alabama Crimson Tide and Vanderbilt Commodores.

"Big win, keep it rolling Blue," one fan replied.

Expand Tweet

"Beat them with our reserves," another fan posted with laughing emojis.

Expand Tweet

"It was another great win adding to a very long list of great wins for Big Blue!," another expressed.

Expand Tweet

Moving on from the huge victory, coach Pope will now prepare his players for the return of former Kentucky coach John Calipari and his Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, Feb. 1, on their homefloor.

Mark Pope lauds the team synergy displayed by his players

During the post-game press conference, Mark Pope shared to the media what he preached to his players before the hotly-contested fixture and how he in awe he was of the atmosphere of the road win wherein he his team displayed great team chemistry.

"It was an incredible environment. The gym was packed and jumping. We talked to the guys before the game about there's no place in the world that we would rather be. We just remind ourselves (that) there's no place in the world we'd rather be than together right here, right now. So, I'm proud of them, it was an unbelievable game," Pope stated. (0:30)

If all goes well for Pope and the Wildcats against the visiting the Razorbacks, then they'll be adding SEC win No. 5 onto their tally, 16th overall, with the chance for the 52-year-old tactitian to get a win over the coach who brought Kentucky their only national championship back in 2012.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here