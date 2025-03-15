Disappointed Kentucky fans react to Mark Pope's Alabama post game press conference: "Someone should have asked them why they quit"

Kentucky fans didn’t hold back after Mark Pope’s postgame press conference following a brutal 99-70 loss to Alabama in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

Ad

With little rest and missing a starting point guard, Kentucky couldn’t keep pace. The Wildcats committed 16 turnovers, leading to 29 Alabama points—their third-highest turnover total this season behind losses to Auburn (18) and Vanderbilt (17). It also marked the first time since 2014 that Kentucky lost to the same team thrice in a season.

Alabama pulled away in the second half, lighting up Bridgestone Arena and sealing the dominant win. When asked about moving past the loss, Pope didn’t sugarcoat it:

Ad

Trending

“I hope it’s really hard ’cause this is not okay for us,” Kentucky coach said (3:55). “I hope it’s really hard. But we’re here to do hard things. Like, that’s why we’re here. That’s what we’re chasing, is hard things.”

Ad

Fans weren’t convinced:

" Someone should have asked them why they quit. It has nothing to do with injuries or whatever excuses are out there," a fan commented.

“Unacceptable, not enough talent we are looking right at it..,” another wrote.

“I knew we were losing by 30 tonight as soon as i saw Brea's pre-game speech,” one fan wrote.

Ad

Screenshot, via YouTube

Other fans wrote:

Ad

“Someone needs to hold our medical and strength staff accountable. They have failed our state,” one wrote.

“And you know what Mark Pope said every right thing, but he is not our answer,” other wrote.

“Don’t say injuries or any of that shit that’s part of the game. Everybody has to roll the dice and deal with that Pops mediocre you or me could have coached this game to this record,” another wrote.

Ad

Screenshot, via YouTube

Mark Pope’s Kentucky hit rock bottom Friday night

Mark Pope and the squad suffered their worst SEC Tournament loss ever: a 99-70 blowout against Alabama. The 29-point defeat shattered the program’s previous tournament record of 17 points. It also marked Alabama’s first-ever three-game win streak over Kentucky and the Wildcats’ worst loss to the Tide, per UK statistician Corey Price.

Ad

Kentucky stayed within striking distance early, trailing by seven at halftime. However, Alabama dominated the second half, outscoring the Wildcats 54-32. The Tide shot 50.7% from the field and 37.9% from three, with five players in double figures. Labaron Philon led the way with 21 points.

Mark Pope directs his team against the Alabama Crimson Tide - Source: Imagn

Missing starting point guard Lamont Butler (shoulder), Kentucky struggled offensively. Otega Oweh, who starred against Oklahoma, managed just eight points on 1-for-6 shooting with five turnovers. Andrew Carr, battling foul trouble and a nagging back injury, still chipped in 18 points.

Ad

Now, Kentucky turns its focus to the NCAA Tournament, hoping Butler returns and Carr and Oweh regain full strength.

Also Read: "One of the most special games of my life": Mark Pope makes his pick for best SEC tournament memory as a player

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here