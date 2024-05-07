DJ Wagner transfer portal: 5 landing spots for Kentucky guard ft. Arkansas

Former Kentucky Wildcats guard DJ Wagner is in the transfer portal and visiting schools as he looks to make a decision on his next move soon. He averaged 9.9 points and 3.3 assists per game in 29 appearances, including 28 starts, during his freshman season at Kentucky.

After coach John Calipari left the school, Wagner entered the portal to explore his options. Let's take a look at five potential landing spots for him:

Five landing spots for DJ Wagner

#1 Arkansas

The most logical landing spot for DJ Wagner is to follow Calipari and go to Arkansas.

Wagner is reportedly set to visit Arkansas as he explores his options. Calipari spoke multiple times last season about how much he liked Wagner's play. He also defended his play during the NCAA Tournament as he did struggle.

"D.J. being hurt and sitting out two and a half weeks really affected him. He's come back. He's better. He's back to where he was," Calipari said before the start of the NCAA tournament, per On3.

"He was the Freshmen of the Week four times, and then he took two-and-a-half weeks off and it's taken him time."

Wagner would come in and be an immediate starter for the Razorbacks.

#2 Louisville

Coming out of high school, DJ Wagner picked Kentucky over Louisville, so it could make sense for both sides to revisit the interest.

Wagner would be an immediate starter at Louisville and help the Cardinals try and rebuild their program, which has struggled recently.

#3 Seton Hall

DJ Wagner is from New Jersey, so if he wants to go close to home, Seton Hall makes a lot of sense.

Seton Hall is around 90 minutes from where Wagner is from, so it would allow him to be close to friends and family. Being a local guy would also likely land him plenty of NIL deals.

#4 Tennessee

The Tennesee Volunteers are set to lose Dalton Knecht to the NBA Draft, and the Vols need some more offensive firepower.

Wagner would come in and be an immediate starter and help the Vols offense, who need someone to replace Knecht's offense.

#5 UConn

If DJ Wagner wants to chase a national championship, going to UConn would make a lot of sense.

The Huskies have lost some key players to the draft, but UConn has done a good job in the transfer portal replacing some talent. Wagner could come off the bench or be a starter and help facilitate the offense.