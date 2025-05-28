Does Alex Condon's return make Florida a title threat? Breaking down Todd Golden's reloaded roster

Alex Condon announced his return to Florida on Tuesday after opting out in the 2025 NBA draft. The 6-11 Perth, Australia, native confirmed his decision on social media and is set to rejoin the Todd Golden-coached team in Gainesville.

Condon, who averaged 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game last season, is an incoming junior for the Gators and pointed out the decision to return to Florida was based on several factors, including the chemistry he established with the team and a world-class coaching staff.

"It's a really good situation waiting for me there," Condon said. "A great coach with Todd Golden. Teammates I won a national championship with. I have great chemistry with those boys."

"We have a good transfer class coming in. I expect guys to make a leap. My big man coach, Carlin Hartman, is returning, so I will keep developing my game with him," he added.

Condon's announcement improves Todd Golden's chances of duplicating Billy Donovan's feat of guiding the Gators to back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007.

Let's have an in-depth look at Florida's roster now that Alex Condon is returning to Gainesville for the 2025-26 men's basketball season.

Florida's 2025-26 roster after the return of Alex Condon

Florida lost three leading scorers in senior guards Walter Clayton Jr, Alijah Martin and Will Richard as they exhausted their collegiate eligibility. But Gators coach Todd Golden will have fourth-leading scorer Alex Condon and a ton of proven players to count on in its back-to-back quest.

Frontline: Alex Condon's return will provide an excellent boost to its frontline rotation. The athletic center/forward joins Rueben Chinyelu, Thomas Haugh, Micah Handlogten, Viktor Mikic and possibly 7-9 center Olivier Rioux, dividing the workload for Todd Golden's team.

The frontline of Condon, Chinyelu, Haugh and Handlogten helped Florida rule the SEC and the NCAA Tournament.

Their interior defense was solid enough to conquer Derik Queen and Maryland in the Sweet Sixteen, JT Toppin and Texas Tech in the Elite Eight and Johni Broome and Auburn in the Final Four.

Backcourt: Todd Golden and his coaching staff worked diligently during the offseason to form a backcourt that would ease the losses of their Top 3 leading scorers.

The Gators snapped up Arkansas' Boogie Fland, Ohio's AJ Brown and Princeton's Xaivian Lee from the transfer portal.

Fland, Lee and Brown were dependable producers for their previous teams last season. They're expected to fill in for the production left off by Clayton, Martin and Richard.

Golden also brought in two freshmen standouts in Montverde Academy small forward CJ Ingram and Westminster Academy combo guard Alex Lloyd.

Four-star recruit Ingram is in the Top 25 of the 2025 recruiting classes released by ESPN, 247Sports and On3. The 6-6 wing is the son of former football/basketball player Cornelius Ingram.

Lloyd, meanwhile, is ranked 34th in ESPN's Class of 2025. The 6-4 combo guard helped Westminster reach the 3A state regional finals in the 2023-24 season.

Florida will also have guards Urban Klavzar and Isaiah Brown returning this season. The Gators hope to compete with the SEC's best and the nation's top-ranked squads next season and with a solid lineup taking shape, expect the team to work out another run for the national title.

