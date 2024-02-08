Does Kim Mulkey have Bell's palsy? Exploring LSU HC's health condition

Kim Mulkey has been one of the top women's college basketball coaches over the years.

The former point guard started her coaching as an assistant at Louisiana Tech in 1985 and has since then built a noteworthy career for herself in the collegiate landscape.

Since taking her first coaching job at Baylor in 2000, Mulkey has won four national championships and has been named the AP College Basketball Coach of the Yearr thrice. However, her success hasn't come without challenges, especially concerning her health.

Does Kim Mulkey have Bell's Palsy?

Kim Mulkey was diagnosed with Bell's palsy in 2012 when she was at Baylor ahead of the Bears’ Final Four game. The coach disclosed the development to her team in practice, bringing attention to a potential distraction for the team that had been undefeated all season.

Bell's palsy is a form of facial paralysis caused by an issue with a cranial facial nerve, leading to an inability to control facial muscles on one side of the face. In a statement released by the university following the diagnosis, Mulkey explained how it all started in Des Moines.

"I noticed while we were in Des Moines last week that my tongue felt strange. Yesterday I noticed when I smiled, only the left side of my mouth was working.

“Also, my right eye was drooping, and I couldn't hear properly out of my right ear. Our trainer, Alex Olson, examined me before practice, and it was decided I needed immediate medical care. Instead of going to practice, I went to the doctor," said Mulkey.

The condition worsened in the following week when Kim Mulkey noticed a peculiar feeling in her mouth while eating. On looking in a mirror on her way to practice, she observed that her left eye was drooping, and her smile appeared crooked.

“Don’t let anybody tell you I’m not happy because I’m not smiling,” Mulkey said. “I’m not smiling because I don’t want people to see my crooked smile.”

The ever-confident coach had outstanding optimism about her recovery, which made her sail through it seamlessly. She was certain the recovery process would take some time.

"I know that I will recover," Mulkey said. "It will take some time to recover, and it may get worse before it gets better."

Kim Mulkey went on to lead the Bears to the national championship that season despite her health challenge. The undefeated program also won the Big 12 regular season and the Big 12 tournament, boosting the coach's reputation in the landscape.