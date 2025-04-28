Dominique Darius, Kateri Poole and Maddy Westbeld react as Olivia Miles' TCU IG Dump

Women's college basketball players Dominique Darius, Kateri Poole and Maddy Westbeld reacted to TCU guard Olivia Miles' latest Instagram dump, where she shared photos of her activities for the day.

The photo dump had a caption "Realignment," where it included her guesting with Candace Parker on NBA on TNT, her pictorial with TCU, her hotel stay with former Notre Dame teammate Maddy Westbeld and her recent appearance at an Unrivaled game.

Darius, who currently plays with USC, showed love for Miles' photo presentation with the reaction:

"🤭❤️"

Dominique Darius' post on Instagram (Image Source: @_oliviamiles_Instagram)

Poole, who switched schools from LSU to Houston during the offseason, also reacted and wrote:

"Peace."

Kateri Poole's reaction (Image Source: @_oliviamiles_/Instagram)

Westbeld, Miles' former teammate at Notre Dame and now a player for the Chicago Sky, showed her affectionate reaction to the guard's post, saying:

"Beanieee weanieeeee."

Maddy Westbel'sd reaction (Image Source @_oliviamiles_/Instagram)

Other prominent sports personalities who posted their reactions on Olivia Miles' Instagram dump were new LSU player Kate Koval, Notre Dame running back Devyn Ford, former college baseball player Andrew Dundon, ex-West Chester guard Bella Mazur, SavageSkillWork Training founder Rayvin Miller and Internet personality Derrick Grant.

Other reactions (Image Source: @_oliviamiles_/Instagram)

TCU adds more players to beef up roster in 2025-26 women's college basketball season

TCU secured other players from the transfer portal to help the Olivia Miles-led Horned Frogs in the 2025-26 women's college basketball season.

Before gaining Miles' commitment, Mark Campbell and his coaching staff landed Texas A&M transfer Taliyah Parker. The 6-foot-1 guard tallied 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 18 minutes per game in 21 games this past season.

Parker's commitment paved the way for an unprecedented transfer portal haul for TCU. The Horned Frogs followed up with top transfer portal prospect Olivia Miles, who signed hours after Parker's signing.

That doesn't end there for TCU, they also secured the commitment of 6-7 big Clara Silva from Kentucky. The Faro, Portugal native played 31 games for the Wildcats and averaged 4.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

Cal transfer Marta Suarez also signed up for TCU after an excellent season with the Golden Bears. The 6-foot-3 star tallied 12.9 ppg, 7.2 rpg and 2.4 apg for California, which finished with a 25-9 record and reached the NCAA Tournament.

Suarez also played for three seasons with Tennessee, where she was an All-SEC freshman team selection in 2021.

Lastly, they added Arizona State forward-center Kennedy Basham to improve the team's inside defense. The 6-7 Basham averaged 5.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game for the Sun Devils last season.

TCU has doubled up on height and length as Basham, Silva and Suarez join forces with 6-foot-8 Sarah Portlock and 6-foot-7 Emily Hunter in the Horned Frogs' frontline next season. Mark Campbell's ploy to add more bigs on the roster gives Olivia Miles' freedom to operate as she can dump it inside when she's ganged up in the middle.

TCU looks to improve on its Elite Eight finish last season. The Horned Frogs, who won the Big 12 regular season and tournament, finished with a 34-4 mark for their best-ever record in history.

