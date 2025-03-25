Donovan Dent transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Mountain West Player of the Year ft. UNC

New Mexico's March Madness run has come to an end, and Donovan Dent has entered the transfer portal. The Lobos' star guard averaged 20.4 points, eighth best in the nation, and an NCAA 12th best 6.4 assists this season on his way to being named Mountain West Player of the Year.

According to 247Sports, Dent is the No. 2-ranked player currently in the transfer portal. Let's look at some possible landing spots for the Lobos star.

Top 5 landing spots for Donovan Dent

#1. North Carolina Tar Heels

Donovan Dent may find his next home with a blue blood program in need of a rebuild. North Carolina struggled this season, receiving a questionable NCAA Tournament bid before falling to Ole Miss in the First Round. Next season, the Tar Heels will be without star guard RJ Davis, who has helped lead the squad for the past five seasons.

Davis departed UNC as the ACC's third-highest scoring player of all time, and averaged 17.2 points per game this past season. Dent, the New Mexico star, surpasses Davis in scoring, assists and shooting efficiency, outperforming the long-time UNC starter. He could be an ideal fit for this North Carolina squad and return them to blue blood greatness.

#2. Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee is a guard-heavy team that will have some openings next season. The Volunteers' three top scorers are all guards who will be out of eligibility when the team's March Madness run comes to an end.

The three guards, Chaz Lanier, Zakai Zeigler and Jordan Gainey, all average double-digit points, but none have found the same level of scoring success as Dent. Just like Dent, Zeigler is dominant in assists, averaging 7.4 per game. In his absence, Tennessee will need a high-scoring guard who can provide assists as well. Dent fits this mold perfectly and could step into Zeigler's role next season.

#3. Auburn Tigers

Auburn is another team that will require top guards next season. The Tigers were the top overall seed in this year's NCAA Tournament, and lean on senior guards Chad Baker-Mazara and Miles Kelly.

Baker-Mazara could return next season due to a new ruling that grants additional eligibility to former JUCO prospects. However, it has not yet been confirmed if he will return. Regardless, Auburn will need a replacement for Kelly, who contributes 11.7 points per game.

Dent could provide this top-performing program with a high-scoring guard to take Kelly's place.

#4. Duke Blue Devils

Donovan Dent could also fit in nicely at Duke. The Blue Devils will likely be without star freshman guard Kon Knueppel next season, who is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Tyrese Proctor might be back for his final season at Duke, but it's also possible that he goes to the league.

Regardless, Duke will need a high-scoring guard. Dent's 20.4 points per game are higher than any current member of the Blue Devils squad. His scoring success and assist expertise could be beneficial to Duke next season.

#5. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Two of Texas Tech's top five scorers are senior guards. Chance McMillian and Elijah Hawkins will both be out of eligibility after this season. While the Red Raiders will still have freshman guard Christian Anderson, they will need reliable, high-scoring guards next season.

Dent may not be a perfect fit on this Texas Tech team that relies on star forwards JT Toppin and Darrion Williams. Still, the New Mexico star could fill a gap for the Red Raiders and provide assist success, something Texas Tech will be lacking with Hawkins gone.

