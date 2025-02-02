"Double shifts and overtime was common": John Calipari sends special message to 92-year-old father ahead of Kentucky vs Arkansas game

A week after losing to the Oklahoma Sooners, Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari had to face his former team, the Kentucky Wildcats. The tenured tactician is in the midst of willing his newfound program to hopefully churn out a successful first campaign but has not had it in their favor with a 1-6 SEC record, 12-8 overall, ahead of his meeting with his old squad.

Before the much-awaited affair, Calipari sent a special message to his 92-year-old father, Vince, who celebrated his birthday earlier on Saturday, Feb. 1. The once 15-year Kentucky coach took it to his X account for the greeting Calipari has for his father before he set his sights towards facing his former team.

"My Dad turns 92 today. He and my mom put 3 children through college and gave us a great start in life. He showed us what hard work was, working in the mill and as a baggage handler into his 70s. Double shifts and overtime were common. A gatherer that drew people to him because he would give the shirt off his back," he wrote.

"So many lessons!! Love you dad. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!," Calipari then concluded.

The elder Calipari had always been there through his son's basketball journey from as a player to as a coach, as invoked by the younger Calipari in his X post.

After celebrating the birthday of his father, John Calipari looked ahead from it and focused towards hopefully giving his new program their second conference triumph of the 2024-2025 season while adding to their overall record with win No. 13.

John Calipari wins against his former team on his father's birthday

In what was a hotly-contested affair, John Calipari and his Arkansas Razorbacks pulled through for an 89-79 victory over his former team, the Kentucky Wildcats. It seems as though the 65-year-old couldn't have had a better gift for his father and can now celebrate two things on Saturday.

All five of Calipari's starters finished in double digits with junior forward Adou Thiero leading the way with 21 points on 5-for-10 shooting, eight rebounds and three steals. The Razorbacks, now with a 2-6 SEC record and 13-8 overall, will now match up against the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday, Feb. 5, on the road.

