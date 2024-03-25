Drake coaching candidates: Top 5 Darian DeVries replacements ft. Marty Richter

West Virginia has tapped former Drake coach Darian DeVries as its next coach, spilling the coaching carousel onto the Bulldogs next. Who will replace DeVries? Given his success, there may be a temptation to try to continue the progress of his six-year run. On the other hand, the Bulldogs could go with an outside-the-box hire and shake up college basketball.

Darian DeVries posted a 150-55 mark in six seasons at Drake. DeVries played at Northern Iowa and his brother, Jared, went to the NFL after a successful football career at the University of Iowa. DeVries reached the NCAA Tournament three times in his tenure with the Bulldogs. That's even more impressive in light of the cancellation of the 2020 Tournament.

Drake was first or second in the Missouri Valley Conference in five of DeVries's six seasons. The next step for the program will be a pivotal one.

Here are some early possibilities for the program's next head basketball coach.

Top 5 Darian DeVries replacements at Drake

Former Drake coach Keno Davis, shown here while coaching at Providence could return for a second round with the Bulldogs.

5. Keno Davis, former Drake coach

This one feels like a stretch, but it could work out. Davis is the son of coaching legend Tom Davis. A decorated assistant, Davis took the Drake job in 2007 and led the Bulldogs to a 28-5 season and NCAA Tournament berth. He then left for Providence College, where he coached three seasons. Davis then coached at Central Michigan for nine seasons, before he was fired in 2021.

Davis won 20 games three times at Central Michigan, but never got back to the NCAA Tournament. He last coached a team called Flint United in a minor-league professional setting. But he's 52 years old, knows Iowa and Drake culture well, and could provide a great comeback story for Drake.

4. Eric Henderson, South Dakota State coach

Eric Henderson is a good lateral hire possibility for Drake. He's from the area, having played at Wayne State and worked as a staffer at Iowa State. For the last five seasons, Henderson has been at South Dakota State. He's gone 109-48 there and reached the NCAA Tournament twice.

Drake would be an upward move from South Dakota State. That said, Henderson fits the regional profile for a coach who could succeed. He might not be the most attractive choice, but he's a solid option for Drake.

3. Tom Ostrom, Drake assistant

Ostrom could be the voice of continuity but also provide a nice touch of recruiting legitimacy for Drake across the Midwest. Ostrom has only been at Drake for two years under DeVries but previously was the associate head coach at Indiana for five seasons. He helped Indiana's last two top 15 national recruiting classes.

Ostrom also coached under Archie Miller at Dayton and was on Billy Donovan's staff at Florida. His wealth of recruiting ties could boost him over fellow Drake assistant Marty Richter. In a search where Drake will be stuck trying to decide between continuity and an exciting new angle, Ostrom could be a helpful compromise candidate.

2. Ben McCollum, Northwest Missouri State coach

McCollum has Iowa connections, as he's from Iowa City and played two years at North Iowa Area CC. In 2009, he became head coach at his alma mater, Northwest Missouri State, a Division II team. His first team went 12-15, but his third posted a winning record. McCollum only built on his reputation from there, ultimately winning four Division II national titles.

McCollum has been as successful as possible at the Division II level. He hasn't had a 10-loss season since 2012-13. He's a five-time NABC Division II Coach of the Year. He's also still just 42 years old. While McCollum hasn't coached at the level of Drake, he's also by far the most successful realistic candidate in the mix. Don't be surprised if he nabs the job.

1. Marty Richter, Drake assistant

Why mess with a good thing? Richter coached under DeVries for his entire tenure at Drake. He's certainly familiar with the system and personnel and would offer as little upheaval as possible to a roster that reached the last two NCAA Tournaments. Aside from the possible loss to Tucker DeVries with his father to West Virginia, four of Drake's top six players are slated to return.

Prior to his arrival at Drake, Richter's work included serving as an assistant in the Florida Gulf Coast program that made history. He was there in 2013 when the No. 15 seed reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. After FGCU, Richter was a JUCO head coach at Florida SouthWestern State College. He was 56-10 there in two seasons.

