Duke Basketball 2025–2026 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation

Off a 35-win season and Jon Scheyer's first Final Four appearance, many might assume Duke basketball is sitting pretty heading into next season. They'd be wrong. The NBA has done its annual looting of Flagg, Knueppel and Malauch from the Duke roster and the Blue Devils look into next season with a task of nearly starting all over.

Ad

That's not to say that foes should feel sorry for the Blue Devils. A massive portal addition, the nation's top high school recruiting class and a handful of solid returnees make the Blue Devils formidable, if not quite the squad they were a season ago. Let's get into the Duke outlook heading into next season.

Duke Season Preview

Washington State transfer Cedric Coward could be key to the Duke season. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Losing three likely NBA Draft lottery bound freshmen hurts, so Duke will probably wheel out three more. The bigger losses might be guys like Tyrese Proctor and Sion James, who made meaningful contributions while helping the youngsters find their roles. That might be the category which Duke ultimately scrambles to fill.

Ad

Trending

Starters

Guard: Cedric Coward

A massive portal addition from Washingon State, Coward figures to be a day one starter for the Blue Devils. Last season, he was knocked out of action by an early shoulder injury and played in only six games. He did average 17.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in those games, though. Coward was a must-nab for the Blue Devils.

Guard: Cayden Boozer

This spot is a bit of a mystery. Could be Boozer, could be one of the returnees, but over the long haul, the bet is that the freshman ends up with the job. At around 6-foot-4, Boozer should be a physical lead guard and if his perimeter shot is on, a consistent scoring threat.

Ad

Forward: Nik Khamenia

A 6-foot-8 forward from California, Khamenia was the No. 15 ranked player in the class from 247sports. Khamenia is probably more ready to contribute on the offensive end than the defensive end and has impressed with his ability to distribute the ball and potentially even function as a lanky point guard when needed.

Forward: Cameron Boozer

The crown jewel of a terrific freshman class, Cameron is the No.3 ranked player in the nation from 247sports. He draws praise for a pro-ready game with three level scoring and impressive defensive intensity and rebounding. He's not a replacement for Cooper Flagg exactly, but he is likely to be the best player on an outstanding Duke squad.

Ad

Center: Patrick Ngongba

Ngongba returned to Duke and showed signs of significant improvement in the stretch run last season. The big freshman ended up averaging 3.9 points and 2.7 boards per game. But the 6-foot-11 youngster shot 72%. In a six-game stretch in the ACC Tournament and the first three games of the NCAA Tournament, Ngongba averaged 8.5 ppg-- which sounds right for next year's productivity.

Rotation Players

Returning guards Isaiah Evans (6.8 ppg, 42% on 3-pointers) and Caleb Foster (4.9 ppg after scoring 7.7 ppg as a starter the previous season) both figure to see significant playing time. Forward Maliq Brown (2.5 ppg, 3.7 rebounds per game) is also a significant contributor. 6-foot-10 Rutgers transfer Ifeanyi Ufochukwu will provide meaningful frontcourt depth.

Ad

Impact Players

Needless to say, the freshmen will have to live up to expectations in a hurry. The Boozer brothers and Washington State transfer Coward are all very important to the development of this team. A hidden key might be Ngongba, whose upside could break through next year.

What do you think of Duke's preseason outlook? Share your take on the Blue Devils below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here