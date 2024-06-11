Duke Basketball Recruiting: Top 3 high school prospects for Jon Scheyer's team ft. Cooper Flagg 

Perhaps one of the toughest jobs in college sports is recruiting high school talent, but the Duke men's basketball team has been able to find dominant players on an almost annual basis.

Here's a closer look at head coach Jon Scheyer's team and three of the top class of 2024 high schoolers he was able to secure for the program ahead of the 2024 season.

Duke basketball's top 3 high school prospects

#1. Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg is the top player entering the 2024-25 college basketball season out of high school and was the Gatorade Player of the Year. In his final high school season, he finished with 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.7 blocks per game.

At 6-foot-9 and 195 pounds, he was able to dominate with an undefeated high school season and was the No. 1 recruit in the nation. He could prove to be a generational talent and one that Jon Scheyer will undoubtedly be excited about.

#2. Khaman Maluach

Khaman Maluach is a product of the NBA Academy Africa and could go a bit under the radar early in the season for the fact people have not seen him play. With his imposing 7-foot-1 size, he can dominate down low and not be moved in the post.

Maluach is listed at 250 pounds and is likely going to be a significant piece of the roster going forward for Jon Scheyer's team. Notably, he has shown flashes of looking like Zach Edey on the court.

#3. Isaiah Evans

Isaiah Evans is a forward out of Huntersville, North Carolina, who could make an immediate impact with the Duke Blue Devils next season. He was able to draw interest from a lot of colleges and was one of the top class of 2024 recruits. He has a huge body at 6-foot-6 on the wing and was a late bloomer, so he has guard capabilities on the floor as well.

His shot is automatic to the point that he will often take some tough shots because of the trust in his jumper. However, that is not going to take away from his ability to defend well and transform Duke into a significantly better team for the 2024-25 season just by having him on the roster.

How do you think Jon Scheyer's Duke team will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

