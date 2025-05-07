Duke Miles transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots as Oklahoma guard gets released from Texas A&M

Oklahoma guard Duke Miles is back in the transfer portal. Miles had chosen Texas A&M, but has now gone back on the transfer market yet agian. Miles averaged 9.4 points per game and shot 43% from 3-point range for the Sooners a season ago. Miles has no lack of portal options as a veteran guard with perimeter skills will have plenty of suitors. Here are five possible portal landing spots.

Top 5 transfer portal landing spots for Duke Miles

Penny Hardaway and Memphis might take a shot at Duke Miles in the portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Memphis

The Tigers were a significant player for Miles's services a month ago before he chose Texas A&M. With star Memphis guard PJ Haggerty in the NBA Draft and transfer portal, the Tigers could definitely use some scoring punch at the guard positions. Miles has scored 1,348 college points and is a 35% 3-point shooter. Memphis may well go after Miles again.

4. Gonzaga

The Zags lost five players to the portal and Mark Few could utilize another guard. WIth the Bulldogs only adding two signees so far, there's definitely a spot for Miles. Gonzaga has already been in touch with Miles in his latest portal wandering and the chance to see significant playing time at a quality program would be a solid selling point for Miles.

3. West Virginia

Ross Hodge has been busy assembling a roster. The Mountaineers have lost 10 players to the transfer portal, but have also already added eight new players. As Hodge, in his role as the new coach, looks to fill out a roster, the Mountaineers have already been in contact with Miles. On a team that's already in massive flux, Miles could see significant action.

2. Tennessee

Rick Barnes's Vols have reportedly been in touch with Miles as well. Tennessee has assembled a solid portal group and added five-star recruit Nate Ament to next season's roster. But experience guards with solid perimeter touch are a valuable commodity and Tennessee could stilll add Miles. He might have a lesser role at UT, but the Vols stand to be a top team next season. That could be a big issue.

1. Iowa

The Hawkeyes are building new coach Ben McCollum's roster. With 10 portal departures and eight additions, this will be an almost unrecognizable team from last season's squad. Iowa seems to be something of a midpoint between a strong Tennessee team and a rebuilding West Virginia squad. Miles has apparently heard from the Hawkeyes and Iowa might make a nice landing spot.

What do you think of Miles's new round of portal possibilities? Share your take below in our comments section!

