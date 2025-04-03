Duke Miles Transfer Portal: Top 5 landing spots as Oklahoma guard set to leave days after Trae Young's assistant GM announcement 

Starting Oklahoma guard Duke Miles is hitting the transfer portal, per On3.com. After five seasons of college basketball, Miles has another season of remaining eligibility and is on the move.

Miles' transfer portal news comes days after Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was roped in by the Sooners as their new assistant general manager on March 31. Oklahoma shared the news on X/Twitter.

The program also announced that the former Sooner has pledged to donate $1 million to support its "championship efforts".

Last year at Oklahoma, Miles averaged 9.4 points per game. He shot 43% from 3-point range and should be an intriguing prospect as a three-level scorer.

Here's a closer look at five possible landing spots for Miles via the transfer portal.

Top 5 potential transfer portal landing spots for Duke Miles

Duke Miles could return to his home state to join Auburn and Bruce Pearl. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#5. Tennessee

The Vols have a solid program, but their top four scorers were senior guards. Tennessee will need plenty of scoring punch, and while Miles probably isn't a lead guard type, he's an important complementary scorer. A player with SEC starting experience and 43% 3-point shooting should fit right in with the Vols, or for that matter, with most any top program.

#4. Alabama

Miles is from Alabama, but as a high school recruit who was under the radar and ended up at Troy, this might be his time to shine for his home state school. Mark Sears and Chris Youngblood are seniors and Lebaron Philon could consider the NBA. Miles might help Alabama bridge a difficult year as backcourt depth is almost certainly going to be depleted due to major losses to the program.

#3. Kentucky

Kentucky could also use some backcourt help. Point guard Lamont Butler was a senior and so was wing Koby Brea. The Wildcats look to return Otega Oweh, whose hard-charging style could create a wealth of perimeter opportunities for Miles. As with the other teams on this list (except No.1), Miles is probably more of a part than a likely star.

#2. Auburn

Like Alabama, Auburn is a big-time in-state school that will need backcourt depth. Four of Auburn's top five scoring guards are seniors, so the Tigers would benefit from an experienced transfer like Miles. Tahaad Pettiford can break down defenses and create easy shots for Miles and teaming those two together would make a tremendous amount of sense for Bruce Pearl's team in 2025-26.

#1. LSU

After a rough 14-18 season, Matt McMahon will have to make some changes at LSU. His top three scoring guards were seniors and two of the next top three have entered the transfer portal. While LSU has been active, they can still use a veteran wing shooter like Miles. LSU was 338th in 3-point percentage last year and McMahon knows that Miles could help improve that figure in a hurry.

Which possible landing spots for Miles make sense to you? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

