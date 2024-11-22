Duke vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds & Picks for Nov 22 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

The No. 12-ranked Duke Blue Devils (3-1) will visit the No. 17 Arizona Wildcats (2-1) on Friday in a Top 25 non-conference showdown at McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona. The early-season clash is expected to be explosive, with both teams trying to boost their stock as they head into Week 3 of the 2024-25 College Basketball season.

The Blue Devils are coming off an emphatic 86-35 win over the Wofford Terriers on Saturday, while the Wildcats faced their first defeat of the season, falling to the Wisconsin Badgers 103-88.

Let's look at the odds and predictions for this big-time clash.

Duke vs. Arizona prediction

The two teams are coming off game-changing defeats early into the season and need a win to stay among the nation's top teams.

The clash is expected to be a war of attrition with defense ruling the ballgame. There is a possibility that the over/under of 160.5 might dip considerably, considering the Duke-Kentucky Champions Classic total of 149.

The game will revolve around No. 1 freshman Cooper Flagg, who has provided an assortment of highlight-reel moves on both sides of the court in only his fourth game as a collegiate player.

The 6-foot-9 guard is averaging 16.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. However, his shooting efficiency has been underwhelming, with his field goal percentage at 44.2, three-point shooting at 22.2% and free throw at 78.9%.

As for Arizona, Jaden Bradley has shown tremendous improvement in his production. The 6-foot-3 guard has tallied 14.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.3 apg and 2.0 spg over three games. His sophomore averages are 7.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.0 apg and 1.0 spg.

Duke vs. Arizona odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Duke +1.5 (-110) Over 160.5 (-110) +110 Arizona -1 (-110) Under 161.5 (-130) -111

Duke vs. Arizona picks

Pick #1: Arizona Wildcats -1 (-110)

Pick #2: Under 161.5 (-130)

Pick #3: Cooper Flagg 20+ points (+470)

Duke vs. Arizona head-to-head

Both teams are healthy going into the game, which will be the 11th all-time meeting between the nation's two highly-touted College Basketball programs. The Blue Devils lead the series 6-4, but the Wildcats have won the last three matchups, including the 78-73 victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Nov. 10, 2023.

How to watch Duke vs. Arizona

The game will be televised live on ESPN2 on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona. ESPN+ and Fubo will live stream the game.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devil Sports Network will broadcast the match on the radio. David Shumate and John Roth will give commentary (per The Fayetteville Observer).

