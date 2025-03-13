Duke vs Georgia Tech: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Cooper Flagg

  • home icon
By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Mar 13, 2025 17:01 GMT
Images via Instagram pages of both teams
Images via Instagram pages of Duke and Georgia

The No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils (28-3) took on the No. 8-ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (17-15) on Thursday's ACC Tournament fixture. The game started at Noon ET.

The Yellow Jackets were coming off a narrow 66-60 win over the Virginia Cavaliers in the second round. Conversely, Duke had earned byes through the first two rounds of the tournament, and as a result, this was their first game of the tournament.

While Georgia Tech narrowly escaped the second round, they were heavy underdogs in the quarterfinals. Duke entered the matchup as a -8000 favorite, and Georgia Tech was a +2200 underdog.

Duke vs Georgia Tech box score

Team 1st2ndTotal
Georgia Tech3131
Duke2626
Duke Blue Devils stats

FG3PTFTOREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Cooper Flagg1 for 70 for 30 for 0044021102
Khaman Maluach1 for 20 for 00 for 0314002222
Kon Knueppel3 for 60 for 20 for 0000300116
Tyrese Proctor1 for 50 for 41 for 2112100104
Sion James1 for 30 for 20 for 0000000012
Maliq Brown0 for 00 for 00 for 0000000000
Mason Gillis0 for 00 for 00 for 0011020000
Patrick Ngongba II2 for 20 for 00 for 0112001004
Isaiah Evans2 for 42 for 40 for 0011000006
Caleb Foster0 for 10 for 10 for 0000000000
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets stats

FG3PTFTOREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Baye Ndongo5 for 70 for 01 for 12133011211
Duncan Powell3 for 103 for 70 for 0202110109
Naithan George2 for 61 for 30 for 0033310215
Jaeden Mustaf0 for 20 for 11 for 2044110011
Lance Terry1 for 30 for 10 for 0022000212
Ibrahim Souare0 for 00 for 00 for 0000000010
Darrion Sutton1 for 11 for 10 for 0033000003

Duke vs Georgia Tech game summary

