Duke vs Georgia Tech: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Cooper Flagg

The No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils (28-3) took on the No. 8-ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (17-15) on Thursday's ACC Tournament fixture. The game started at Noon ET.

Ad

The Yellow Jackets were coming off a narrow 66-60 win over the Virginia Cavaliers in the second round. Conversely, Duke had earned byes through the first two rounds of the tournament, and as a result, this was their first game of the tournament.

While Georgia Tech narrowly escaped the second round, they were heavy underdogs in the quarterfinals. Duke entered the matchup as a -8000 favorite, and Georgia Tech was a +2200 underdog.

Ad

Trending

Duke vs Georgia Tech box score

Team 1st 2nd Total Georgia Tech 31 31 Duke 26 26

Ad

Duke Blue Devils stats

FG 3PT FT OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Cooper Flagg 1 for 7 0 for 3 0 for 0 0 4 4 0 2 1 1 0 2 Khaman Maluach 1 for 2 0 for 0 0 for 0 3 1 4 0 0 2 2 2 2 Kon Knueppel 3 for 6 0 for 2 0 for 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 1 6 Tyrese Proctor 1 for 5 0 for 4 1 for 2 1 1 2 1 0 0 1 0 4 Sion James 1 for 3 0 for 2 0 for 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 Maliq Brown 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mason Gillis 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 Patrick Ngongba II 2 for 2 0 for 0 0 for 0 1 1 2 0 0 1 0 0 4 Isaiah Evans 2 for 4 2 for 4 0 for 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 Caleb Foster 0 for 1 0 for 1 0 for 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ad

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets stats

FG 3PT FT OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Baye Ndongo 5 for 7 0 for 0 1 for 1 2 1 3 3 0 1 1 2 11 Duncan Powell 3 for 10 3 for 7 0 for 0 2 0 2 1 1 0 1 0 9 Naithan George 2 for 6 1 for 3 0 for 0 0 3 3 3 1 0 2 1 5 Jaeden Mustaf 0 for 2 0 for 1 1 for 2 0 4 4 1 1 0 0 1 1 Lance Terry 1 for 3 0 for 1 0 for 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 2 1 2 Ibrahim Souare 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Darrion Sutton 1 for 1 1 for 1 0 for 0 0 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 3

Duke vs Georgia Tech game summary

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here