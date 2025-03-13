Duke vs Georgia Tech: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Cooper Flagg
The No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils (28-3) took on the No. 8-ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (17-15) on Thursday's ACC Tournament fixture. The game started at Noon ET.
The Yellow Jackets were coming off a narrow 66-60 win over the Virginia Cavaliers in the second round. Conversely, Duke had earned byes through the first two rounds of the tournament, and as a result, this was their first game of the tournament.
While Georgia Tech narrowly escaped the second round, they were heavy underdogs in the quarterfinals. Duke entered the matchup as a -8000 favorite, and Georgia Tech was a +2200 underdog.
Duke vs Georgia Tech box score
Team
1st
2nd
Total
Georgia Tech
31
31
Duke
26
26
Duke Blue Devils stats
FG
3PT
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Cooper Flagg
1 for 7
0 for 3
0 for 0
0
4
4
0
2
1
1
0
2
Khaman Maluach
1 for 2
0 for 0
0 for 0
3
1
4
0
0
2
2
2
2
Kon Knueppel
3 for 6
0 for 2
0 for 0
0
0
0
3
0
0
1
1
6
Tyrese Proctor
1 for 5
0 for 4
1 for 2
1
1
2
1
0
0
1
0
4
Sion James
1 for 3
0 for 2
0 for 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
Maliq Brown
0 for 0
0 for 0
0 for 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mason Gillis
0 for 0
0 for 0
0 for 0
0
1
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
Patrick Ngongba II
2 for 2
0 for 0
0 for 0
1
1
2
0
0
1
0
0
4
Isaiah Evans
2 for 4
2 for 4
0 for 0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
Caleb Foster
0 for 1
0 for 1
0 for 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets stats
FG
3PT
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Baye Ndongo
5 for 7
0 for 0
1 for 1
2
1
3
3
0
1
1
2
11
Duncan Powell
3 for 10
3 for 7
0 for 0
2
0
2
1
1
0
1
0
9
Naithan George
2 for 6
1 for 3
0 for 0
0
3
3
3
1
0
2
1
5
Jaeden Mustaf
0 for 2
0 for 1
1 for 2
0
4
4
1
1
0
0
1
1
Lance Terry
1 for 3
0 for 1
0 for 0
0
2
2
0
0
0
2
1
2
Ibrahim Souare
0 for 0
0 for 0
0 for 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Darrion Sutton
1 for 1
1 for 1
0 for 0
0
3
3
0
0
0
0
0
3
Duke vs Georgia Tech game summary
