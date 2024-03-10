North Carolina and Duke are set to rekindle their rivalry this weekend in a top-10 encounter. The No.7 Tar Heels and the No. 9 Blue Devils have been impressive this lesson season and they will be entering the intense rivalry game with an identical 24-6 record.

The intensity of the rivalry is heightened for various reasons, with one key factor being the close proximity of the two universities. Situated just ten miles apart along U.S. Highway 15–501 or merely eight miles in a straight-line distance, the geographical closeness amplifies the competitive spirit between them.

Another major factor contributing to the intensity of this rivalry stems from the success of their basketball programs. Nearly every year, at least one of the schools emerges as a formidable contender for the national championship, adding a heightened level of competition and significance to their matchups.

North Carolina vs Duke H2H

North Carolina and Duke have played against one another a total of 261 times in the history of college basketball. The two powerhouses first squared up in 1920 and have met twice a year since then. The game on many occasions determined the Atlantic Coast Conference champion.

The two teams have been dominant in the college basketball landscape which contributes to the intensity of the rivalry. North Carolina is the third winningest program in college basketball while Duke is fourth. The Tar Heels lead the series with a 144-117 record.

Notable record in the series

North Carolina holds the longest winning streak in the history of the rivalry with the Tar Heels winning 16 straight encounters from 1921 to 1928.

North Carolina holds the largest margin of victory in the rivalry series with a 53-point win in 1921.

For Duke, the largest margin of victory in the series was a 35-point win, which occurred in 1964.

Both teams have won five games in the last 10 encounters in the series.

The matchup between the two teams has proceeded to overtime 14 times in history.

Preview of North Carolina vs. Washington, 2024

One of the marquee matchups of the weekend showcases the most iconic rivalry in college basketball, as No. 7 North Carolina travels to Durham to take on No. 9 Duke. The two teams will rekindle their rivalry in the final matchup of the 2023-24 regular season.

Since their 93-84 victory over Duke on February 4, the Tar Heels (24-6, 16-3 ACC) have posted a 6-2 record. Notably, half of these games were decided by a margin of 10 points or fewer.

The Blue Devils (24-6, 15-4 ACC), on the other hand, have been on an impressive run since their defeat in Chapel Hill. With an 8-1 record since that loss, their only setback occurred on the road against Wake Forest on February 24.