"Dumped me for the Evil Empire": When UConn HC Geno Auriemma quipped about longtime friend Harry Perretta joining Pat Summitt's Tennessee 

UConn coach Geno Auriemma has established himself as one of the finest coaches on the college basketball circuit. However, even when he was winning championships, Auriemma's longtime allies extended their friendship to his rivals.

Ad

When his Huskies beat Pat Summitt's Tennessee 73-68 in the NCAA Tournament final in April 2003, Auriemma jokingly quipped about his old friend Harry Perretta befriending the then-Vols coach.

"(Harry Perretta) dumped me for the Evil Empire," Auriemma said via ESPN.

According to reports, Summitt wanted to bolster her team's offense ahead of the 2002-03 season and had reached out to Perretta, who was coaching Villanova. Perretta, who was friends with Auriemma, also befriended Summitt to help her Tennessee team.

Ad

Trending

However, after UConn won the final, Auriemma made sure that he aimed a cheeky dig at his two coaching rivals.

Summitt spent her entire coaching career at Tennessee from 1974 to 2012. She led the Vols to eight national titles and was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999. Summitt retired from coaching at age 59 after being diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

Summitt passed away on June 28, 2016.

Meanwhile, Perretta spent his entire coaching career at Villanova from 1978 to 2020. He compiled a 783–489 record with the Wildcats.

Ad

Geno Auriemma won a record-extending 12th national title at UConn earlier in 2025

UConn Huskies HC Geno Auriemma - Source: Imagn

Geno Auriemma won his 12th national title at UConn this year, when the Huskies beat Dawn Staley's South Carolina in the title game. With the championship triumph, he extended his own record for most national titles won by a basketball coach at the collegiate level.

Ad

Auriemma has been coaching at UConn since 1985. He has compiled a 120-165 record with the program and is the winningest coach in college basketball history.

Even though Auriemma turned 71 in March, he has no plans of retiring from coaching anytime soon, as he will be aiming to win his 13th national title with the Huskies next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here