East Carolina vs. South Carolina Projected Starting Lineup & Depth Chart for Nov. 17 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

The East Carolina Pirates are ready to clash with the defending national champions and top-ranked program in the South Carolina Gamecocks later this afternoon.

The Pirates (2-1) are the biggest test in the early season for the 3-0 Gamecocks. This should be an intriguing matchup nonetheless. The spread on ESPN Bet, though, shows this game is expected to be one-sided, as South Carolina is currently a 38.5-point home favorite.

The East Carolina Pirates have been able to do well, hoping their dominant defensive strategy could slow down the South Carolina Gamecocks offense, who is coming off scoring 92 points in their last game.

Here are the projected starting lineups for the East Carolina Pirates and the South Carolina Gamecocks for this upcoming game.

East Carolina Pirates Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Nov. 17

East Carolina Pirates Starting Five

Forward Tatyana Wyche

Forward Amiya Joyner

Guard Khia Miller

Guard Jayla Hearp

Guard Synia Johnson

East Carolina Pirates Bench

Forward Taliyah Wyche

Guard Jade Tilman

Guard Devin Hagemann

Forward Anzhane Hutton

Guard Kimora Jenkins

Guard Timia Ware

Guard Morgan Moseley

Guard Bobbi Smith

Guard Journee McDaniel

South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Nov. 17

South Carolina Gamecocks Starting Five

Forward Chloe Kitts

Forward Sania Feagin

Guard Bree Hall

Guard Raven Johnson

Guard Te-Hina Paopao

South Carolina Gamecocks Bench

Guard MiLaysia Fulwiley

Forward Joyce Edwards

Guard Tessa Johnson

Forward Maryam Dauda

Forward Ashlyn Watkins

Guard Maddy McDaniel

Center Sakima Walker

Forward Adhel Tac

How to watch East Carolina vs. South Carolina

The game between the East Carolina Pirates and the South Carolina Gamecocks will air on SEC Network+. The game will not be on television and instead will only be available via streaming.

