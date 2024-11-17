East Carolina vs. South Carolina Projected Starting Lineup & Depth Chart for Nov. 17 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

The East Carolina Pirates are ready to clash with the defending national champions and top-ranked program in the South Carolina Gamecocks later this afternoon.
The Pirates (2-1) are the biggest test in the early season for the 3-0 Gamecocks. This should be an intriguing matchup nonetheless. The spread on ESPN Bet, though, shows this game is expected to be one-sided, as South Carolina is currently a 38.5-point home favorite.
The East Carolina Pirates have been able to do well, hoping their dominant defensive strategy could slow down the South Carolina Gamecocks offense, who is coming off scoring 92 points in their last game.
Here are the projected starting lineups for the East Carolina Pirates and the South Carolina Gamecocks for this upcoming game.
East Carolina Pirates Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Nov. 17
East Carolina Pirates Starting Five
- Forward Tatyana Wyche
- Forward Amiya Joyner
- Guard Khia Miller
- Guard Jayla Hearp
- Guard Synia Johnson
East Carolina Pirates Bench
- Forward Taliyah Wyche
- Guard Jade Tilman
- Guard Devin Hagemann
- Forward Anzhane Hutton
- Guard Kimora Jenkins
- Guard Timia Ware
- Guard Morgan Moseley
- Guard Bobbi Smith
- Guard Journee McDaniel
South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Nov. 17
South Carolina Gamecocks Starting Five
- Forward Chloe Kitts
- Forward Sania Feagin
- Guard Bree Hall
- Guard Raven Johnson
- Guard Te-Hina Paopao
South Carolina Gamecocks Bench
- Guard MiLaysia Fulwiley
- Forward Joyce Edwards
- Guard Tessa Johnson
- Forward Maryam Dauda
- Forward Ashlyn Watkins
- Guard Maddy McDaniel
- Center Sakima Walker
- Forward Adhel Tac
How to watch East Carolina vs. South Carolina
The game between the East Carolina Pirates and the South Carolina Gamecocks will air on SEC Network+. The game will not be on television and instead will only be available via streaming.
