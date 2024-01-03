"Either clock was delayed or the refs didn't give af": Caitlin Clark's game-winner against Wisconsin triggers wild reactions from basketball world

Senior guard Caitlin Clark is already one of the best in NCAA women's basketball. She showed her prowess during the 76-73 home victory tonight against the Michigan State Spartans in Big Ten Conference action.

Clark had an incredible game as she finished with 40 points, one rebound, five assists, three steals and a block but the final seconds is what everyone in the sports world is talking about. With time expiring and the score tied at 73, Clark knocked down a 40-foot 3-pointer to win the game.

Others were celebrating the fact Caitlin Clark was able to knock down that shot with an incredible degree of difficulty.

This is a game that the college basketball world will not forget anytime soon as Clark has proven she is one of the top basketball players in the world, regardless of gender.

Can Caitlin Clark lead the Iowa Hawkeyes to a national championship this season?

Caitlin Clark has shown to be the most dominant scorer in the entire NCAA right now as she leads the nation with 30.9 points per game while also being fourth in assists with 7.6 per night. She has the ball in her hands often and commands the offense well.

Right now, the Iowa Hawkeyes are fourth in the nation according to the AP Poll but she has done everything in her power to dominate and keep the 14-1 Hawkeyes rolling. The three teams currently ahead of the Hawkeyes are the South Carolina Gamecocks, UCLA Bruins and NC State Wolfpack. While all have different reasons to be up there, Iowa is in the conversation and can beat all three of those teams on any night.