Elite Eight March Madness Predictions 2024: key matchups, players to watch, roster and more

While March Madness players and coaches are generally guarded against looking ahead, predictors have no such restrictions. Ahead of Thursday and Friday's Sweet 16 action, predictions of Saturday and Sunday's Elite Eight battles are the order of the day. Here's a quick and early prediction, as well as a look at the schedules and sites of the upcoming Elite Eight.

2024 Elite Eight March Madness predictions

North Carolina is likely to battle with Arizona in a tough regional battle.

West

While Alabama is an imposing offensive team and Clemson has done a nice job of reaching the Sweet 16, the top two seeds in the West Region feel like they're on a potential collision course. North Carolina has won its first two games by 28 and 16 points. Arizona was staggering coming into the NCAA Tournament but has won by 19 and 10 points in its two games.

After Carolina outscores Alabama and Arizona grinds out a win over Clemson, UNC tops the Wildcats. The Caleb Love vs. UNC battle would be incredibly exciting, but Carolina's trio of Davis/Bacot/Ingram seems to be too much firepower for Arizona to handle.

The pick: UNC by 9

East

The East looks like UConn's region. While San Diego State is a valiant foe, there's little reason to think the Huskies struggle. The East's other matchup is much more intriguing. Iowa State is a 1.5-point favorite over Illinois, which is the tightest projected Sweet 16 battle.

UConn feels safe, and Illinois has been more impressive than Iowa State in winning by 16 and 26 points in its two games. The Cyclones have been solid, but Illinois's physicality and size will get it through to face UConn. But UConn, with Cam Spencer and Tristen Newton, isn't the defending champion for no reason.

The guess here is that the Huskies not only win, they do it by the largest margin of any Elite Eight game.

The pick: UConn by 17

South

NC State's impressive run gives the Wolfpack a fighting chance against Marquette, but the Eagles are the superior team. Houston and Duke feels like a heavyweight fight and represents the toughest battle any of the No. 1 squads will face.

Marquette's superior guard play will outlast NC State. But Duke, led by Kyle Filipowski, pulls off the biggest win of the Jon Scheyer era to date by muscling out an ugly victory over Houston. In the regional final, Marquette and Tyler Kolek end the Blue Devils' run and take the Final Four bid.

The pick: Marquette by 4

Midwest

Gonzaga has a puncher's chance, but a deep and red-hot Purdue team will be a significant problem. Tennessee and Creighton present a potentially epic Sweet 16 matchup as well. In the end, this looks like Purdue's region.

The Boilermakers' combination of 3-point shooting and 7-foot-4 Zach Edey is too much to handle. Creighton and Baylor Scheierman will sneak past Tennessee and give Purdue all it can handle for about the first 30 minutes. The Boilermakers are the hottest team, and they'll rally late for a big victory.

The pick: Purdue by 7

Elite Eight March Madness 2024 schedule

The time slots won't be announced until Thursday and Friday, but here's an early March Madness prediction.

UConn would face Illinois in the earlier time slot, around 6 p.m. EST on Saturday, with UNC facing Arizona in the nightcap, around 9 p.m. EST. Sunday's matchups would be Purdue against Creighton around 2 p.m. EST and then Duke vs. Marquette in the later game, starting just before 5 p.m. EST.

Elite Eight March Madness 2024 locations

West Region: crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

East Region: TD Garden, Boston, MA

South Region: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Midwest Region: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Who is favored to win March Madness 2024?

UConn remains the favorite to win out in March Madness action, currently at +210 odds to take the title. Nearest behind the Huskies are Houston at +500 and Purdue at +600.

To win the respective regionals, UConn is at -230 to win the East. Arizona is favored over North Carolina at +120 to take the West. Houston is at -105 in the South, and Purdue is a +130 favorite in the Midwest.

