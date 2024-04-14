Elizabeth Kitley WNBA Draft: Top 5 landing spots for Virginia Tech star ft. Phoenix Mercury

Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley was headed for first-round status in the WNBA Draft.

The six-foot-six Kitley could have been a first-round pick in the 2023 Draft but returned to Virginia Tech for a fifth season. She was having a fine season, but an ACL tear sidelined her for the remainder of the year. It also likely dropped Kitley out of the first round of the WNBA Draft.

Even a significant injury won't stop Kitley from getting her shot in the WNBA, though. Her Va Tech totals of 2,709 points and 1,506 rebounds demonstrate her impressive on-court skills.

Kitley also blocked 331 shots. Plenty of WNBA teams could use her true center size and skills. Here are five teams that might be landing spots for Kitley.

Top five WNBA landing spots for Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley

Washington star Elena Delle Donne could be a WNBA mentor for Elizabeth Kitley

#1 Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix is coming off a 9-31 season, and its top two players are Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi. The problem is that Taurasi is 41 and Griner is 32. Not to mention that Griner spent an extended amount of time in a Russian prison.

The Mercury were the weakest rebounding team in the WNBA a season ago (30.9 rebounds per game). Given their age and poor board work, the Mercury could wait for Kitley to get healthy and give her a shot to break in behind Griner as the center of the future.

#2 Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks have been a competitive team but have a definite lack of size. L.A. has just one player over six-foot-thtee, center Azura Stevens. Kitley could split time with Stevens, with the opportunity to move ahead with a greater role eventually.

Forward Nneka Ogwumike is the best player on the Sparks. Having another true center inside would free her up for more offensive creativity instead of a buttoned-down role inside.

Kitley would provide immediate inside help to a the next-to-worst rebounding team in the WNBA.

#3 Washington Mystics

If the Mystics took Kitley, she could be mentored by the great Elena Delle Donne. But Delle Donne is 33 and missed a good chunk of last season due to injuries. Kitley would be an easy insurance policy against a further frontcourt disaster for Washington.

Many of the younger frontcourt players for Washington have been disappointing. Elizabeth Kitley could allow the Mystics to move on from some previous players who haven't worked out.

Meanwhile, she'd learn from Delle Donne, work her way into more time and be ready to assume a significant role soon.

#4 Chicago Sky

The Sky just missed the playoffs a year ago, but they had no player taller than five-foot-11 who averaged double figure scoring. Kitley could help fill that vaccum as a more efficient low post option for the Sky.

At the same time, the existing Sky post players could hold things together until Kitley is fully healthy and ready to contribute. It's not out of the question that she could miss the 2024 season entirely.

However, the Sky are a competent enough team to accomodate that situation. Waiting a year for Elizabeth Kitley could work out well for everyone.

#5 Indiana Fever

The Fever are about to add Caitlin Clark, who didn't have the chance to play with a ton of skilled low-post players at Iowa. She's about to meet a couple in Aliyah Boston and Nylssa Smith. But Elizabeth Kitley would be an outstanding depth addition for Indiana.

As mentioned above, the Fever don't lack talented young post players. But given the relative absence of true centers, Kitley could give offensive freedom to the current Fever low-post players. Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark would need screens and rebounds, so Elizabeth Kitley could fit well in those areas.

Where will Elizbeth Kitley land in the WNBA? Will she be a star? Weigh in below in our comments section.

