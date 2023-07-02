Eric Freeny Commitment: Three-star in-state shooting guard becomes the first commit for the 2024 UCLA Men's team

UCLA men’s basketball has gotten an early start on its 2024 recruiting class. On Saturday, the Bruins received a verbal commitment from Eric Freeny, a three-star shooting guard from Corona, California.

Freeny is a 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard who plays for Centennial High School and the Compton Magic AAU team. He is ranked as the No. 108 prospect in the nation, the No. 25 shooting guard and the No. 11 player in California by 247Sports.

Freeny picked UCLA over several other offers, including Cal, Colorado State, Nevada, UNLV and UC Irvine. He visited UCLA on June 20 and was sold on the program by coach Mick Cronin and his staff.

“I chose UCLA because I feel my personality and the way I play fits right into UCLA program,” said Eric Freeny. “I love the coaching staff and everything they do. Also, I want to win the championship and stay next to home.”

Eric Freeny to join former teammate Devin Williams at UCLA

Eric Freeny will not be the only Centennial High School product on UCLA’s roster when he arrives in 2024. He will join his former teammate and friend Devin Williams, a four-star forward who is part of UCLA’s 2023 class.

Williams and Freeny played together for two seasons at Centennial and also for the Compton Magic. They have developed strong chemistry and friendship on and off the court.

Freeny is the first recruit for UCLA’s 2024 class, which will be the first one to compete in the Big Ten after the Bruins leave the Pac-12. Freeny, when asked about how he will describe himself as a player, said:

"I’m the type of player to make winning plays and do the things other people wouldn’t want to do. I describe myself as a Jrue Holiday type that plays defense and knows how to score."

He made his decision to join UCLA official on Friday, less than two weeks after taking a trip to Westwood on June 20. The Bruins had been pursuing the talented guard since they extended an offer to him on April 25.

Freeny will have to wait until November 8 to sign his Letter of Intent, when the NCAA men’s basketball early signing period begins. Until then, his commitment is only verbal.

