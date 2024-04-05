Eric Musselman salary: How much did the head coach earn at Arkansas?

Eric Musselman was named the head coach of the USC Trojans on Thursday, leaving the Arkansas Razorbacks after five seasons. His stint with the Razorbacks was largely successful, with the program compiling a 111-59 record and making the NCAA Tournament in every season except 2023-24.

While the 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled, Musselman led Arkansas to the Elite Eight the following two seasons and the Sweet Sixteen in 2022-23. Following his first trip to the Elite Eight in 2021, he received a lucrative extension that made him the eighth-highest-paid coach in the nation at the time.

In 2023-24, Musselman was the 12th-highest-paid coach in college basketball, earning $4.245 million. The majority of that amount, $4.2 million, came from his base pay, while he earned $45,850 in other pay. Despite his success and being amongst the highest-paid coaches in the nation, the newly-hired Trojans head coach reportedly had a buyout clause of just $1 million.

It is unclear how much Musselman will make in his new role leading USC as details of his contract have yet to emerge. The previous Trojans head coach, Andy Enfield, earned $3.806 million last season, making him the 21st-highest-paid head coach in the nation.

Assuming the former Razorbacks coach did not take a pay cut, he will be the third-highest-paid men's basketball coach in USC's first year in the Big Ten. Michigan State Spartans coach Tom Izzo leads the conference, earning $6.196 million in 2023-24, the third-highest in the nation. Illinois Fighting Illini coach Brad Underwood earned $4.7 million in 2023-24, the eighth-highest mark in the nation.

Eric Musselman expresses excitement to join USC Trojans

The USC Trojans announced Eric Musselman's move, tweeting:

"OFFICIAL: The Muss Bus is rolling into USC! @EricPMusselman is our new head coach!!"

Check out the official announcement of Eric Musselman's hiring below:

Expand Tweet

Musselman weighed in on his new role in an official press release from the university, stating:

"My family and I couldn't be more excited for this incredible opportunity at USC. I am grateful to President Folt and Jen Cohen for the chance to lead the men's basketball program at such a world-class university with a rich tradition of success. We will be committed to the development of our student-athletes and upholding the values that make the Trojan Family so special. We will hit the ground running and work tirelessly to make our great alumni, fans and all of Los Angeles proud."

Eric Musselman will look to turn things around for a Trojans program that finished the 2023-24 season with a 15-18 record. USC has not reached the Final Four since 1954.