Ex-WNBA player Monique Currie takes offense as analyst questions Notre Dame for losing to Duke: "What you mean bro what??"

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish, led by Hannah Hidalgo, lost in the semifinal of the ACC Tournament on Sunday. As the second seed in the tournament, the Fighting Irish were defeated 61-56 by the third-seeded Duke Blue Devils, spearheaded by Oluchi Okunawa, who had 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

The Blue Devils' victory over Notre Dame was deemed as an upset by many experts given that the Fighting Irish are ranked 6th across the nation while Duke is at No. 11. Notre Dame finished two games ahead of Duke to win a share of the regular season title. Notre Dame's loss was discussed on the Sports are Fun show hosted by Kelley O'Hara.

"I'm a little worried about Notre Dame," analyst Greydy Diaz said on the show. "Going into the season, I was expecting them to have an elite season, and they are. But, losing to Duke, bro, what? And Duke, they do have talent and they do have a great coach in Kara Lawson. But, Notre Dame, on paper, should've won that game," she said.

"And if you're losing a game right now in March, I'm a little worried about you, you guys need to go back and figure out the chemistry or whatever is going on right now because you cannot lose right now, she added. "I have really high hopes for Notre Dame, this is the time when you can't collapse."

Grady's take on the Fighting Irish defeat and the Duke dub seemed to irk former Blue Devils standout and ex-WNBA player Monique Currie, who seemingly took offense to Diaz's comments and commented on the post.

"What you mean bro what??," Currie wrote with an emoji.

(Image credit: Instagram/@JustWomenSports)

Diaz then responded to the comment while adding a crying emoji and said:

"Chill on me and know it’s still love lol! I didn’t have them beating ND in that game. The commentary has a lot more to do with ND as it’s March and they should be a Final Four team IMO."

(Image credit: Instagram/@JustWomenSports)

Duke Blue Devils win 2025 ACC tournament

Despite the Notre Dame Fighting Irish claiming the 2025 ACC regular season title as co-champions alongside NC State, the Duke Blue Devils rose to the occasion on Sunday to win the conference title. They defeated the first-seeded NC State Wolfpack by 14 points, 76-62, and took home the conference tournament title as the third seed.

The Kara Lawson-coached squad was once again led by sophomore Oluchi Okunanwa, who dropped 22 markers, 10 rebounds, four dimes and a steal in 33 minutes logged. She was aided by junior guard Ashlon Jackson, who had 22 points on a 7-of-14 clip, six rebounds and an assist in 36 minutes played.

