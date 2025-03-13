Fans debate Wisconsin's Serah Williams entering transfer portal: "If she goes to LSU, she can experience the annual loss to South Carolina"

Wisconsin forward Serah Williams has decided to place her name in the transfer portal, becoming one of the first big-name collegiate players to look for a new environment after three seasons with the Badgers.

College basketball fans gave their reactions to Williams' transfer portal decision with some online users predicting the forward's new team and others reacting to the pros and cons of transferring to a renowned program.

Some fans are promoting LSU as a possible destination for Williams, with one user claiming the support she will receive crowd in the stands from the stands if she commits to the Lady Tigers.

"LSU need a a PF/C. SC, Texas are good on forwards and centers go where you are needed," another fan reckoned.

Another fan stated the disadvantage of going to LSU, which is battling with strong SEC teams including South Carolina, Texas and Kentucky.

"If she goes to LSU she can experience the annual loss to South Carolina," the college basketball fan opined.

South Carolina fans have also invited Serah Williams to play for the three-time national champions.

"🐔🐓🐔🐓🐔🐓🐔🐓 come on down to South Carolina," a fan wrote.

"If the gamecocks are taking a transfer I hope it’s a big.. Williams would be a great addition with Feagin graduating," another user added.

Iowa, USC, UConn and Texas fans have also joined the fray to encourage the superstar forward to consider their teams.

"The best women's program in the country is in Iowa City," an Iowa diehard fan stated.

"Come to UConn and sharpen your skills before the draft 👌🏻," a Huskies fan wrote.

"COME TO TEXAS," a fan said.

"She about to fill the hole Kiki is leaving at USC unfortunately," a USC fan noted.

Serah Williams brings in length and post presence to the future team she'll commit to

Serah Williams suited up for 91 games for Wisconsin and averaged 16.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.3 blocks per game. The 6-foot-4 Brooklyn native made herself known in her sophomore year, averaging a double-double of 17.4 ppg, 10.7 rpg and 2.8 bpg.

She picked it up this season, tallying 19.3 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.1 spg and 2.3 bpg. Williams had 15 double-doubles for the 13-17 Badgers who lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Several powerhouse teams need Williams' capability to command the post and the 2025-26 season has tons of bigs coming back for another year. These include UCLA's Lauren Betts, UConn forward Sarah Strong, Kentucky center Clara Strack and Notre Dame center Kate Koval.

The team that secures the commitment of Serah Williams is expected to be the top contenders next season due to her talent and her inside presence. Williams will be a vital contributor for her new team as she looks to join a team that would help her win a national title and a possible WNBA first-round draft selection in the future.

