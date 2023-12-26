"FAU got naked pictures of someone in AP" - CBB fans throw wild AP Top 25 Poll reactions after Arizona and UConn retain top 5 despite upset

The AP Top 25 Poll for men's college basketball was revealed on Christmas Day, causing quite a stir. There was a lot of activity, which left fans perplexed as things began to settle down after the holidays.

The entire AP Top 25 Poll is listed below with the team's records.

Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) Kansas Jayhawks (11-1) Houston Cougars (12-0) Arizona Wildcats (9-2) UConn Huskies (11-2) Tennessee Volunteers (9-3) Florida Atlantic Owls (10-2) Kentucky Wildcats (9-2) North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3) Illinois Fighting Illini (9-2) Oklahoma Sooners (10-1) Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) BYU Cougars (11-1) Colorado State Rams (11-1) Duke Blue Devils (8-3) Baylor Bears (10-2) Clemson Tigers (10-1) Memphis Tigers (10-2) James Madison Dukes (12-0) Texas Longhorns (9-2) Creighton Bluejays (9-3) Wisconsin Badgers (9-3) Ole Miss Rebels (12-0) Providence Friars (11-2)

With the changing of the rankings, people are pointing out their displeasure on social media, as there seem to be some inconsistencies with the rankings. Below are some of the responses that the AP Top 25 Poll received on Twitter.

This is always going to be a cause for conversation as things continue to shift throughout the regular season. This gives us a sense of how some of the top teams fare against one another, but the ranking system does not matter in college basketball.

Who was the biggest winner from the AP Top 25 Poll?

With the top five teams staying in the same spot, the biggest winner is the Florida Atlantic Owls. They have climbed up seven spots since the previous poll was released, as they have won three games, including a 96-95 victory over the Arizona Wildcats.

This is the best ranking for the program in its history and should help create even more excitement for the FAU Owls going forward, as they are tied with the Memphis Tigers for the top spot in the American Conference.

Who was the biggest loser from the AP Top 25 Poll?

The Creighton Bluejays had a rough week, falling 10 spots to 22nd in the country. They have a 9-3 overall record (0-1 in the Big East) and have lost two of their last three games. Their losses were against the UNLV Rebels and the Villanova Wildcats, with an 85-82 triumph over the Alabama Crimson Tide sandwiched in between.

There is no reason to be concerned at this time because it is still early in the season. However, Creighton has some tough games coming up in the next few weeks and could fall even more if they are not careful.