Flau'jae Johnson’s stepdad Ameen Brooks drops 2-word reaction for 6'5" high school hooper’s impressive highlights

The LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson's stepfather, Ameen Brooks, shouted out a 6-foot-5 high school hoops standout. On Monday, 1 Of 1 Academy's combo guard Jeremiah Jackson uploaded a reel of his most recent highlights, with the song "Over My Dead Body" by Canadian rapper Drake as the background music.
This prompted Brooks, along with other fans of the budding talent, to drop their reactions in support of Jackson as he enters his senior year of high school in the 2025-26 campaign.
"☢️," Jackson captioned.
Brooks then dropped a two-word reaction in the comment section of Jackson's post.
"My shooter," Brooks commented with a fire emoji.
Brooks has also since doubled down on the support by reposting the upload on his Instagram story with the same caption.
"@captainjack25 My shooter," Brooks wrote.
Jackson has received offers from programs such as the Portland State Vikings, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Florida State Seminoles, but has yet to make an official commitment.
Ameen Brooks posted an old workout video of Flau'jae Johnson when she was 13 years old
On Sunday, Ameen Brooks also shared a throwback clip of his stepdaughter, Flau'jae Johnson, from when she was just 13 years old during her own training sessions. The Savannah, Georgia, native is then seen running up a hill as she is being followed by her stepfather in a car.
"Flau'jae at 13-years-old. So, don't let people fool you with the overnight success," Brooks wrote with a purple heart emoji.
"Don’t be fooled by the overnight success @flaujae really put the work in #lsu #superstar #flaujae #big4 #trust #the #process," he posted.
Flau'jae Johnson wrapped up her junior year with the Tigers, leading LSU to a 31-6 overall record, 12-4 in SEC play. The team then went on to compete in the NCAA national tournament and made it to the Elite Eight. They were eliminated by the UCLA Bruins, 72-65, on March 30. LSU last won an NCAA championship in 2023.
