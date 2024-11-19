Flau'jae Johnson Stats Tonight - How did LSU star fare vs Troy? (Nov 18)

Flau'jae Johnson stuffed the stats sheet, tallying 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals to lead LSU to a 98-59 win over Troy on Monday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Johnson shot 8-of-14 from the field, including 1-of-3 from the 3-point line, and made 9-of-11 shots from the free throw line as she bucked a six-turnover night to hand the Lady Tigers their fifth straight win.

The 5-foot-10 guard sizzled in the first half, scoring 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 1-of-2 from the 3-point line to give LSU a 58-24 advantage in the first half. The 5-foot-10 guard was also automatic from the free throw line with an 8-of-9 clip.

The baller-turned-rapper added eight more points in the next two quarters, including a triple that gave the Kim Mulkey-coached squad a 92-51 advantage in the fourth period. She sat out the rest of the game with the outcome already decided.

Here are Flau'jae Johnson's stats in LSU's win over Troy:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Flau'jae Johnson 32 27 9 5 3 0 8-14 1-3 9-11 6 2

Flau'jae Johnson strengthens case for Naismith honors with second straight 25-5-5 game

Flau'jae Johnson continued to make a strong case for the Naismith Player of the Year honors in the 2024-25 women's college basketball season by delivering another all-around game for LSU.

Monday's production against the Trojans was the second consecutive game she finished with a 25-5-5 stat line. In LSU's previous outing against Murray State, Johnson finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes.

In five games, Johnson is averaging 23.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game. She has a sizzling clip of 60.3% from the field and 82.1% from the free throw line, making coach Kim Mulkey a genius in giving her more touches this season.

The 5-foot-10 guard has been vital in LSU's aspirations to win its second title in three years. Johnson has formed a terrific trio with Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams and they have been amazing in the Lady Tigers' first five games.

Up next for Flau'jae Johnson and LSU is a showdown against Tulane on Wednesday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. This is the Lady Tigers' final home game before they travel to the Bahamas for the Pink Flamingo Championship.

The mini-tournament will kick off on Nov. 25 with LSU facing Washington in the semifinals before facing either NC State or Southern two days later.

What did you think of Flau'jae Johnson's all-around performance against Troy? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

