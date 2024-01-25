Florida International (FIU) vs Western Kentucky Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 25 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

After losing three of its last four games, all on the road, Western Kentucky will play at home tonight against Florida International to revitalize its season. Western Kentucky is 13-6, but just 2-3 in Conference USA play after losses at Sam Houston State, New Mexico State, and UTEP. FIU is also 2-3 in league games, but just 7-12 overall. The Panthers lost to Liberty in their last game.

Western Kentucky, under first-year coach Steve Lutz, has been scrappy on defense, holding opponents to just 41.2% shooting and only 29.5% on three-point attempts.

Don McHenry, the top Hilltopper, is a junior guard. WKU's 6'2" guard leads the team in scoring (14.7 points per game) and assists (2.7). Western Kentucky enjoyed an eight-game winning streak before finishing 1-3 in its final four games.

Florida International, led by sixth-year coach Jeremy Ballard, leans heavily on a pair of 5'11" guards. Senior Javaunte Hawkins averages 13.3 points per game and connects on 44% of his three-point attempts.

Sophomore Arturo Dean averages 12.3 points per game, but leads the team in rebounding (4.8 per game) and assists (4.4 per game). Dean's 3.9 steals per game leads in the nation.

Guard Khristian Lander, then at Indiana, seeks to return following a concussion, but is questionable for Western Kentucky's game with Florida International.

Florida International vs. Western Kentucky: Betting Odds

Western Kentucky is a 6.5-point home favorite, and the two high-octane teams bring an over/under of 158.5 into the matchup. In the money line, WKU is at -290, while FIU is at +240.

Florida International vs. Western Kentucky: Head-to-Head

Western holds the all-time series edge 27-10. In games at Western Kentucky, the WKU advantage stands at 14-4. Western Kentucky is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between the two teams, with FIU winning 78-69 in Miami last season.

Florida International vs. Western Kentucky: Where to Watch?

This game will be broadcast on the ESPN+ platform and will tip off at 8:00 PM EST/4:00 PST.

Florida International vs. Western Kentucky: Injuries

Florida International

FIU forward junior forward Jonathan Aybar is out for the season with an ankle injury he sustained a week ago. Aybar was averaging 7.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for FIU.

Western Kentucky

WKU senior guard Jalen Jackson is out for the season after a foot injury he suffered earlier this month. Jackson was averaging 4.3 points and 2.5 assists per game for the Hilltoppers.

Senior guard Kristian Lander, an Indiana transfer, is questionable after suffering a recent concussion. Lander is WKU's third-leading scorer, at 10.1 points per game.

Florida International vs. Western Kentucky: Best Picks and Predictions

While the potential loss of Lander is significant, Western Kentucky still has more size and talent than Florida International. Western's senior center Rodney Howard might have a good game against a FIU club that relies heavily on its guards.

FIU does have a significant weapon in Dean, as WKU is somewhat turnover-prone (14.7 per game). But FIU is just 2-10 this season when shooting under 35% from three-point range, and WKU is too smart defensively to leave enough Panther shooters open for an upset.

Pick: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers -6.5 (-290)