Florida State vs No. 2 Duke: Predictions, Odds and Picks - March 1 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

The Florida State Seminoles (16-12, 7-10 ACC) will face the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (25-3, 16-1) on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is the major favorite in this game due to the elite talent it has on both sides of the ball. But an upset is possible, which Florida State is capable of due to the players it has on offense.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET.

Florida State vs Duke: Preview and Prediction

Florida State goes into this game as a solid offensive unit. It averages 75.8 points on 46% shooting from the field and 31.8% from beyond the arc, beating opponents by a margin of 3.5 points per game.

Jamir Watkins leads the Seminoles' offense with numbers of 18.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals on shooting splits of 42.9% overall and 33.3% from downtown. Other players who can help out Florida State are Malique Ewin and Daquan Davis. Ewin helps out Watkins as the team's second-best scorer with 14 ppg and 7.8 rpg. Meanwhile, Davis provides 8.9 ppg, 2.7 apg and 2.3 rpg.

Duke will be heavily favored going into this matchup as the hosts, being elite on offense and defense. The Blue Devils produce 82.6 points on 49.2% shooting from the field and 39.1% from downtown, blowing out teams by 21.6 points per contest.

At the heart of Duke's offense is Cooper Flagg. He leads the Blue Devils with numbers of 19.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 4.1 apg, 1.5 spg and 1.1 bpg. Kon Knueppel follows suit with 13.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 2.3 apg as one of the team's best 3-point shooters. Khaman Maluach provides 8.1 ppg and 6.1 rpg, while Sion James contributes 8.1 ppg and 4.1 rpg.

This game will be difficult for the Seminoles, given the Blue Devils' significant home-court advantage. Florida State has a notable weakness on defense, giving up 72.3 points per contest despite limiting opponents to shooting splits of 41.7% overall and 32.2% from three. If they are unable to get past the crowd noise and limit their opponents' firepower on offense, expect the win to go in favor of Duke.

Florida State vs Duke Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE FLORIDA STATE +21.5 (-102) o148.5 (-115) +2000 DUKE -21.5 (-120) u148.5 (-105) -7000

Florida State vs Duke Head-to-Head

The Blue Devils lead the all-time series over the Seminoles, 42-11. Duke carries a massive advantage as the hosts going into Saturday night's game, boasting a 23-2 record on its home court at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

They have won eight of their last nine matchups over the Seminoles, with their opponents' last win coming in January 2022 when they beat the Blue Devils 79-78 in overtime. The most recent game happened on Feb. 17, 2024, when Duke came out victorious on Florida State's home court with a 76-67 win. Jared McCain torched the hosts with 35 points to lead the Blue Devils to victory.

Where to watch Florida State vs Duke?

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina

Date and time: March 1, 2025 — 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

