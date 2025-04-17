Florida transfer portal: Top 5 targets for Todd Golden as Gators look to repeat as national champs

For Florida and Todd Golden, a national title was a massive achievement, but they're already in transfer portal mode. The Gators added Princeton guard Xaivian Lee yesterday, one of the top portal recruits in the nation. Lee is the first portal signee, and the Gators have had just one portal loss, reserve guard Kajus Kublicas.
Buf Florida has to replace its top three scorers and may end up losing Alex Condon, who has entered the NBA Draft but preserved his college eligibility. While Lee is one big hit, here are some more possiblities to keep in mind for the Gators in the transfer portal.
Top 5 portal possibilities for Florida
5. Ian Jackson, North Carolina
Jackson was a bit of a surprise in the portal. An elite freshman recruit at North Carolina, Jackson saw his playing time dip as Carolina's disappointing season finished. He still averaged 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. Jackson shot 40% from 3-point range and the 6-foot-4 guard has elite athleticism. If UF still needs scoring help, Jackson could be a wise pick.
4. AJ Brown, Ohio
Sometimes, it's all about family. AJ Brown is the older brother of UF sophomore-to-be Isaiah Brown. AJ played at Ohio University for three seasons. Last year, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 13.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Brown shot 39% from 3-point range. He's not the flashiest of prospects, but could be another solid perimeter option for a Gator team that should be more or less set inside.
3. Barrington Hargress, UC Riverside
A 6-foot guard, Hargress is something of an unknown, but consider his two years of college production, he probably should be better known. Last year, Hargress averaged 20.2 points and 4.0 assists per game. He shot 33% from 3-point range and at his size, has been more comfortable as a creator than a wing scorer. He could still be a nice option for the Gators.
2. Jamir Watkins, Florida State
The question with Watkins is will he go to the NBA. That dovetails well with Florida's situation, as the potential loss of Alex Condon is also a mystery. But Watkins, a 6-foot-7 forward, averaged 18.4 points and 5.7 boards per game, and could be a nice late replacement for Condon. He might be less likely than some of the players above, but he's an intriguing post-draft possibility.
1.RJ Luis, St. John's
Similarly, Luis migt well end up sticking in the NBA. He was one of the most improved players in college basketball for Rick Pitino at St. John's, but an NCAA Tournament disappointment seemed to leave a bad taste in the mouths of all. Luis averaged 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-7 guard is a three-level scorer and could rebound enough to fit in with the Gators.
What do you think of Florida's transfer portal possibilities? Share your take below in our comments section!
