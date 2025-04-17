Florida transfer portal: Top 5 targets for Todd Golden as Gators look to repeat as national champs

For Florida and Todd Golden, a national title was a massive achievement, but they're already in transfer portal mode. The Gators added Princeton guard Xaivian Lee yesterday, one of the top portal recruits in the nation. Lee is the first portal signee, and the Gators have had just one portal loss, reserve guard Kajus Kublicas.

Ad

Buf Florida has to replace its top three scorers and may end up losing Alex Condon, who has entered the NBA Draft but preserved his college eligibility. While Lee is one big hit, here are some more possiblities to keep in mind for the Gators in the transfer portal.

Top 5 portal possibilities for Florida

North Carolina transfer Ian Jackson could be a possibility for Todd Golden's Gators in the transfer portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

5. Ian Jackson, North Carolina

Jackson was a bit of a surprise in the portal. An elite freshman recruit at North Carolina, Jackson saw his playing time dip as Carolina's disappointing season finished. He still averaged 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. Jackson shot 40% from 3-point range and the 6-foot-4 guard has elite athleticism. If UF still needs scoring help, Jackson could be a wise pick.

4. AJ Brown, Ohio

Sometimes, it's all about family. AJ Brown is the older brother of UF sophomore-to-be Isaiah Brown. AJ played at Ohio University for three seasons. Last year, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 13.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Brown shot 39% from 3-point range. He's not the flashiest of prospects, but could be another solid perimeter option for a Gator team that should be more or less set inside.

Ad

3. Barrington Hargress, UC Riverside

A 6-foot guard, Hargress is something of an unknown, but consider his two years of college production, he probably should be better known. Last year, Hargress averaged 20.2 points and 4.0 assists per game. He shot 33% from 3-point range and at his size, has been more comfortable as a creator than a wing scorer. He could still be a nice option for the Gators.

2. Jamir Watkins, Florida State

The question with Watkins is will he go to the NBA. That dovetails well with Florida's situation, as the potential loss of Alex Condon is also a mystery. But Watkins, a 6-foot-7 forward, averaged 18.4 points and 5.7 boards per game, and could be a nice late replacement for Condon. He might be less likely than some of the players above, but he's an intriguing post-draft possibility.

Ad

1.RJ Luis, St. John's

Similarly, Luis migt well end up sticking in the NBA. He was one of the most improved players in college basketball for Rick Pitino at St. John's, but an NCAA Tournament disappointment seemed to leave a bad taste in the mouths of all. Luis averaged 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-7 guard is a three-level scorer and could rebound enough to fit in with the Gators.

What do you think of Florida's transfer portal possibilities? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here