By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Apr 05, 2025 14:05 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Final Four-Auburn Practice - Source: Imagn
Florida vs. Auburn basketball injury report and predictions, April 5: Latest on Johni Broome and more - Image Source: Imagn

Florida vs. Auburn is the first of two Final Four matchups taking place on Saturday. The No. 1 Florida Gators are taking on the No. 1 Auburn Tigers on Saturday at 6:09 p.m. EDT. The winner will advance to the national championship game to take on the winner of Duke vs Houston.

Coming into this game, both teams are fortunate to have relatively healthy rosters. Neither team has injuries that are expected to keep their players out of the game. However, each team does have players listed on the injury report.

Florida vs. Auburn basketball injury report

Olivier Rioux, Florida

Olivier Rioux is a 7-foot-9 center who committed to Florida this past season as a recruit. However, shortly into the season, it was announced that he is redshirting. As a result, he has not played any games this season and will not be available for Florida vs. Auburn.

Johni Broome, Auburn

Auburn star Johni Broom briefly exited Sunday's game against Michigan State with a right elbow injury but returned to the game. Fortunately for the Tigers, it was later confirmed that it was nothing serious and he is expected to be available against Florida.

Abdul Bashir, Auburn

Abdul Bashir committed to come to Auburn in February but is not eligible to join the Tigers. Since he transferred mid-season from JUCO Casper College, he is not eligible to play for the Tigers until next season and will not be available for the Florida vs. Auburn matchup as a result.

Florida vs. Auburn basketball prediction

The Final Four is here and the highly anticipated matchup between the Florida Gators and Auburn Tigers will kick things off as these teams vie for a spot in the national championship game. Florida is coming into this game off a narrow 84-79 win over No. 3 Texas Tech in the Elite Eight.

It has not been an easy journey for the Florida Gators to the Final Four. They were also nearly eliminated in the second round by No. 8 UConn, narrowly escaping the game with a 77-75 win.

Auburn has not had many close calls, but its Elite Eight matchup against No. 2 Michigan State was tightly contested. The Tigers defeated the Spartans 70-64 to secure their spot in the Final Four.

While Florida has had more trouble throughout the March Madness Tournament, it remains the favorites. DraftKings has it as a -155 favorite and the Tigers as a +130 underdog.

While the sportsbooks have the Gators as the favorites, we favor the Tigers. Auburn has been more consistent throughout the tournament and we think it has what it takes to beat Florida on Saturday.

Prediction: Auburn 80, Florida 78

Alexander O'Reilly

Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.

His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.

Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.

Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
