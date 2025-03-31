Florida vs Auburn men's basketball history: H2H, records, top matchups and more

The No. 1 seed Florida Gators will face the No. 1-seeded Auburn Tigers in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The heavyweight clash came about after the Gators beat the No. 3-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders 84-79 in their Elite Eight clash while the Tigers beat the No. 2 seed Michigan State Spartans 70-64 in their game.

Florida vs Auburn All-Time Head-to-Head Record

The Gators have an 84-90 record against the Auburn Tigers since their first game in 1927. The schools have a 5-5 record in their last 10 games, and the Tigers and Gators played each other during the regular season, with the latter winning 90-81 on the road.

Top Matchups in Florida vs Auburn Men's Basketball History

The Gators' epic 90-81 win over the Auburn Tigers on the road in February was their first true road win against a No. 1-ranked team in their history. After the win against the Michigan State Spartans, Tigers forward Chaney Johnson threw down the gauntlet to the Gators for their revenge game in the Final Four.

"I mean, Florida has a great team. They were good enough to beat us at home, so we’ve just got to go game by game. It’s another team in the way of us getting to the national championship,” Johnson said. “So, we’ve just got to continue putting our head down, continue staying humble, continue staying hungry. Just go out there and play with great effort and great energy.”

Florida vs Auburn: Notable Players and Performances

The Gators' best player has been Walter Clayton Jr., who has averaged 18.1 points on 44.6% shooting from the floor and 38.5% shooting from beyond the arc, 3.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season. He exploded for 30 points, two rebounds and four assists against the Texas Tech Red Raiders to clinch the Gators' place in the Final Four.

The Auburn Tigers have National Player of the Year contender Johni Broome in their ranks. Broome has averaged 18.7 points on 51.2% shooting from the floor and 28.4% shooting from beyond the arc, 10.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Tigers. Alongside Duke Blue Devils' star Cooper Flagg, Broome is one of the favorites for the Player of the Year award.

Who is favored to win Florida vs. Auburn Final Four game 2025?

According to DraftKings, the Gators are favorites for the clash (-142) against the Auburn Tigers.

With all four No. 1-seeded teams, including the Gators, Auburn Tigers, Duke Blue Devils and Houston Cougars, in the Final Four, it is the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament that the top four teams in the KenPom rankings have made it to that stage.

