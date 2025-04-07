Florida vs Houston National Championship Game Record: Head-to-Head history, wins and stats

The Florida Gators and Houston Cougars are set for the NCAA championship game on Monday night. However, this isn't the first time either has reached this stage, so let's review their past performance as the teams meet for the first time in over 50 years.

Florida national championship game record

The Florida Gators are 2-1 all-time in the national championship game in program history. The Gators first made the national championship in the 2000 NCAA Tournament, where The Gators would not make it again with the core of that roster as it would take another six seasons before the team made it back to the national championship, this time being successful. In the 2006 NCAA Tournament, as a second seed, they defeated the third-seeded UCLA Bruins 73-57 and captured their first national title.

The following season, the Gators won their second consecutive national championship. In a battle of the top seeds, Florida won 84-75 against Ohio State Buckeyes. That was the last time before tonight that the Gators made the national championship game.

Houston national championship game record

The Houston Cougars - seeking their first national championship in men's basketball - have a 0-2 record in championship games: the 1983 final where the then-top seed Cougars lost to the sixth-seeded NC State Wolfpack 54-52 and the 84-75 defeat as a second seed to the first-seeded Georgetown Hoyas in 1984, with Patrick Ewing putting up an MVP performance (10 points, nine rebounds and three assists) for the Hoyas.

Most memorable national championship game for Florida and Houston

The 1983 championship game was the most memorable for the Cougars as they kept the game close. That game saw center Hakeem Olajuwon have a massive game as he finished with 20 points, 18 rebounds, and seven blocks to almost lead Houston to cut down the nets.

The second of their back-to-back national championships for the Gators was the more memorable game. Florida was led by forward Al Horford, who had a team-high 18 points, 12 rebounds and a pair of blocks.

