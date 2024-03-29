Former Guardians GM Terry Francona and Wildcats star Richard Jefferson show up to Clemson vs. Arizona Sweet 16 clash

Former World Series champion manager Terry Francona and current NBA analyst Richard Jefferson were spotted in the Sweet 16 game in the West Region between the seventh-seeded Clemson Tigers and the second-seeded Arizona Wildcats.

Both of them went to the University of Arizona. Richard Jefferson played 84 games for the Wildcats from 1998-2001 and was a Pac-12 All-Freshman, NCAA All-Region and NCAA All-Tourney throughout his three seasons.

Terry Francona was part of the baseball program, won the Pac-10 Conference Southern Division Most Valuable Player as the team's left fielder and won the 1980 College World Series.

While some royalty in Arizona were in the house, the Wildcats did not perform up to their standards as they could not overcome a slow start and lost to the Clemson Tigers 77-72.

Why did the Arizona Wildcats lose in the Sweet 16?

The Arizona Wildcats definitely folded under pressure in today's Sweet 16 game against the Clemson Tigers as they were upset in a game where they were favored by 7.5 points. Arizona's offense, which was their strength throughout the season, was the biggest weakness for the program. They finished the Sweet 16 game shooting 37.3% from the floor and 17.9% from beyond the arc.

Arizona had a great offense, shooting the ball at a great level but it is difficult to win when star guard Caleb Love is 0-for-9 from 3-point range. Everything else was pretty even besides the shooting. Clemson was able to come out of the gates strong and never looked back as Arizona never led by more than a single point.

Next for the Wildcats is regrouping and figuring out what players return to the program. There are six different players, including Love, who are seniors and may not return. That is not factoring in players entering the NCAA Transfer Portal so things could be very interesting heading into the offseason for the Wildcats' men's basketball program.