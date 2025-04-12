"Found out I have a daughter on the way": Walter Clayton Jr reveals why he didn't follow Rick Pitino to St John's and went to Florida instead

Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr said it was a family decision to come back to his home state and play with the Gators instead of transferring to St. John's and joining Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino.

Clayton, who was a key contributor in Florida's national championship conquest this season, revealed this in ESPN's "First Take" program on Friday. The 6-foot-3 Lake Wales native played two seasons with Iona and broke out during his sophomore year.

After the 2022-23 season, Pitino left the Gaels for St. John's, while Clayton decided to go back to Florida in the 2023-24 season for family reasons, telling First Take hosts Courtney Cronin and Evan Cohen he found out he'll be a father to a baby daughter.

"There was some family connections as far as coming home," Clayton said (Timestamp 2:10). "Obviously, it was a new (coaching) staff at Florida so gave 'em a chance. I went down there. (It) was a great visit found out I had a daughter on the way."

Walter Clayton Jr admitted it was tough to pick between the family he built in New York and his real family in Florida, but in the end, picking to be on his daughter's side was the best decision he'd make at that time.

"So that was kind of a big part of the decision. It was really tough picking between basically two families — the family I built up here (in New York) and my family back home, but ultimately I decided to go back to Florida," he said (Timestamp 2:20).

Clayton's decision to return home turned out to be the best he'd made. Not only did he raise his newborn daughter, he also eventually became a national champion, leading Florida to a 65-63 win over Houston in the title game.

Walter Clayton Jr improves NBA draft stock after March Madness run

Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr topped the list of players cited by USA Today as among the players whose NBA draft stock improved significantly following their performances in the 2025 March Madness.

According to USA Today senior NBA staff writer Bryan Kalbrosky, Clayton's performance in the NCAA Tournament is expected to boost his draft stock more than 10 weeks to go before the annual event.

Kalbrosky took note of his fearless attitude, whether shooting from way beyond the 3-point line and slashing inside the lane. He pointed out that Clayton recorded the most 3-pointers beyond 25 feet with 12 and the most unassisted 3-pointers connected at nine during the NCAA Tournament.

The Florida star also tallied the highest combined field goals made on 3-pointers and at the rim with 39. He also drew 21 shooting fouls and made five 3-point plays during the 2025 March Madness.

Those numbers have NBA draft experts projecting him as a first-round choice despite skepticism surrounding undersized upperclassmen who performed well in March Madness.

Aside from Clayton, other players cited by USA Today as players whose draft stock has improved were Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears, Maryland's Derik Queen, Colorado State's Nique Clifford, Arizona's Carter Bryant and Tennessee's Chaz Lanier.

