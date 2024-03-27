Frankie Collins transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for the Arizona State guard ft. Michigan, Houston, and more

Junior guard Frankie Collins of the Arizona State Sun Devils has announced that he`s entering the transfer portal after two seasons in Tempe. The six-foot-one native of Sacramento, California averaged a respectable 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 42.6% FG shooting this season.

It will be his second transfer, as he moved to Arizona State after one season with the Michigan Wolverines during his freshman year. He tweeted:

Collins started all 32 games for Arizona State this season, who missed the NCAA Tournament after making it the last year.

For now, Frankie Collins hasn`t made it clear where he intends to transfer. As such, consider this list as speculative. The five teams have been picked on the basis of the backcourt players potentially leaving them once the 2024 season is over and whether Collins could fill in their roles.

#1 Michigan

The Wolverines` leading scorer and combo guard Dug McDaniel is entering the transfer portal, leaving behind a stat hole that could be easily plugged in by Frankie Collins. So why not return to Ann Arbor a far better version of his freshman self?

McDaniel and Collins` numbers are not that far off, meaning he could easily start for Michigan next season, and the team won`t have a lot of rotation adjustments to make.

He would also be relatively less ball-dominant than McDaniel, but he would be far less of a threat from the perimeter. But what he might lack in offense, Collins would bring in terms of his defense (more on this later).

#2 USC

Boogie Ellis is the Trojans` leading scorer as well, and as a senior, his days in SoCal are numbered. Frankie Collins could also fill in for his production with slightly lower scoring, but he would also be a better rebounder than Ellis at two inches shorter.

USC is likely due to give Bronny James a bit more exposure if he gets undrafted this year. If Collins moves to SoCal, he`d either be a starter or a sixth man outright. It will depend on him, though, if he sees the kind of opportunities in LA.

#3 Syracuse

Sophomore guard Judah Mintz is likely to be drafted in the second round this year and will be leaving a sizeable combo guard role for the Orange next season.

While Frankie Collins is a clear downgrade scoring-wise, Syracuse will still have JJ Starling to blossom and step in for the main scorer`s spot. As such, Collins would be a good one to pair at the backcourt with him.

Collins will still also have to shoulder a bit of the scoring load for `Cuse, but that`s not going to be much of a problem for him. Moreover, it won`t be his scoring that the Orange will be gunning for.

It's his perimeter defense once again, as Mintz is also quite the dog on the other side of the ball.

#4 Colorado

By now, it would be a bit of a tired narrative-. Frankie Collins is a downgrade from KJ Simpson, but not in a bad way.

Again, his all-around game will be a good fit for the Buffs, who has been known this season for a balanced offensive attack. The former Arizona State guard won`t have to score as much and would have plenty of passing targets on offense as well.

If Collins is fine with taking less shots for an opportunity to set more of his teammates up, a move to Boulder would be the next best thing for him.

#5 Houston

Perhaps out of these five teams, the absolute best squad that could use someone like Collins is the Houston Cougars, owing to how his numbers compare to current starter Jamal Shead.

As previously mentioned, Collins` perimeter defense will likely be his biggest asset (2.6 steals this season), and no team would benefit more than Houston. With the Cougars, he won't not need to score.

His perimeter D would complement coach Kelvin Sampson`s schemes and the team`s identity. There`s a reason that Houston was ranked the best team in the nation for a good chunk of the year despite barely being able to score.

For Frankie Collins, it would mean he could play to his strengths while also being potentially the best scorer in the squad.