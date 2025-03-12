"Freshmen had to wash the Tshirts": When former Duke star Jayson Tatum recalled Coach K's stern approach after loss to NC State

Former Duke Blue Devils star Jayson Tatum once shared a hilarious moment from his playing days under Mike Krzyzewski. On "The Old Man & The Three" podcast three years ago on YouTube, he talked to JJ Redick, also a former Blue Devil, about what Krzyzewski did after a loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

Ad

"Coach K had back surgery in, like, January of my freshman year, so I think he missed, like, six or seven games and Jeff Capel was the coach at the time and we lost to North Carolina State at home; they had Dennis Smith Jr.," Tatum said (Timestamp: 14:15).

"I remember after the game, coach or one of the assistants sent out a mass text and was like, 'Everybody, come to Coach K house right now.' So, after the game, we all go to his house, and we walk in and he got, like, three rows of five chairs – 15 chairs – and he sits in the front.

Ad

Trending

"We all sit down, and he literally goes down the line and, like, tells all of us about ourselves."

Jayson Tatum said that the team thought that was all, but got another text from Coach K the following morning to be at the locker room. They got trash bags in it and were instructed to take them out. They were also locked out of their locker rooms and could not use the showers after practice.

Ad

"We go practice, and there's a pile of white T-shirts and these navy blue shorts, and we damn played football for two-and-a-half hours, diving on the floor, hitting each other. We couldn't use our showers. We had the shower back at our room, and the freshmen had to wash all the T-shirts and shorts for, like, the next three days."

Ad

Ad

The Blue Devils lost 84-82 to the visiting Wolfpack in January 2017 in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Jayson Tatum managed 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists and was outplayed by Dennis Smith Jr, who scored a game-high 32 points.

Coach K's former team, Duke, overtakes Auburn in AP No. 1 spot

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Final Four practice - Source: Getty

Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils have overtaken the Auburn Tigers in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball rankings, claiming the No.1 spot for the first time this season.

Ad

The Tigers lost the top spot following back-to-back losses to the Alabama Crimson Tide last week and the Texas A&M Aggies during the week. Duke coach Jon Scheyer and his team, on the other hand, defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 82-69.

The Blue Devils are preparing for the ACC Tournament on Thursday as they seek automatic qualification to the NCAA Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here