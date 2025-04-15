From Paige Bueckers to Kiki Iriafen, these are 5 best-dressed college hoops players at the 2025 WNBA draft

WNBA draftees stepped out in style for their big night. A number of college hoops stars attended Monday's 2025 WNBA Draft in New York City, waiting to hear their names called. As they walked the orange carpet, they also highlighted their unique sense of style.

Here's a list of the five best-dressed college basketball players at the draft.

5 best-dressed college hoops players at the 2025 WNBA draft

#1. Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers was not only the No. 1 overall WNBA Draft pick on Monday, but she's also the No. 1 best-dressed player on this list. The UConn star had two stylish looks for the draft.

Bueckers showed up on the orange carpet in a three-piece suit covered with sparkles. Her black loafers and black bag matched, and her hair was out of its usual ponytail with two braids. Instead, she wore it down and wavy.

WNBA: Draft - Source: Imagn

By the time Bueckers showed up for the actual draft, she had changed outfits. She now showed off a black, two-piece suit with a sparkly collar. The guard accessorized with silver jewelry and wore her hair half-up, half-down.

WNBA: Draft - Source: Imagn

#2. Sonia Citron

Sonia Citron's simple yet stylish look takes second place for best dressed. The Notre Dame guard went for an all-black look, sporting a black blazer and matching black miniskirt with black heels and a black purse. Her high white socks were the only thing interrupting the monochromatic outfit.

The orange carpet look was sponsored by Coach, and Citron made the most of it. The purse she carried was Coach, as were her sunglasses and a chain necklace she wore displaying the company name. The Fighting Irish star went No. 3 overall to the Washington Mystics.

#3. Shyanne Sellers

WNBA: Draft - Source: Imagn WNBA: Draft - Source: Imagn

Shyanne Sellers stood out on the orange carpet in the best way possible. The Maryland star's powder blue suit was beautiful and was well accented by statement necklaces and a number of rings.

The silver sparkles on Sellers' nails were a nice touch, as was the pocket square that accompanied her suit. The guard was the No. 17 draft pick by the Golden State Valkyries.

#4. Aneesah Morrow

Aneesah Morrow looked effortlessly cool on Monday, or as the WNBA said in an X post, "like a million dollars." The LSU forward wore a black leather dress with a thigh-high slit up one side and a leather jacket to match. Black sunglasses and a black Coach purse completed the look.

Morrow led the nation in rebounds per game and double-doubles this season and was selected No. 7 overall in the WNBA draft by the Connecticut Sun.

#5 Kiki Iriafen

Kiki Iriafen went the monochromatic route on Monday with an all-gold outfit. Her gorgeous gold gown was floor-length and incredibly detailed. A slit on one side of the dress revealed the USC forward's gold heels. She carried a small, gold Coach purse.

Iriafen explained that the outfit was inspired by her Nigerian heritage.

"I worked with a Nigerian designer. Her name is Nneka Alexander," Iriafen said via GQ Sports. "And because she made this dress, it took about two months. And it was super important to me to just showcase my Nigerian culture by working with her, and then I also have some Nigerian beads and earrings, and I thought this is the perfect carpet to do so,"

Iriafen thrived in her sole season with the Trojans after three years at Stanford. She was selected No. 4 overall in the WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics.

