Full Court Press: Which women’s basketball players are in the ESPN documentary?

Following a brilliant women’s college basketball season, ESPN is set to release a documentary titled “Full Court Press.” The documentary details the record-breaking season of three top players who made an indelible impact on their respective programs.

The four-part series is co-produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions and Word & Picture in partnership with ESPN. Featuring exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, the highly anticipated docuseries is set to premiere May 11 & 12 on ABC and ESPN+.

Which women's basketball players are on Full Court Press?

Full Court Press will feature three women's college basketball athletes who had a brilliant season in the 2023–24 season. These include Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso and Kiki Rice.

Caitlin Clark had one of the most historic seasons in the history of women's college basketball. The point guard was crucial in Iowa's brilliant run through the season, which saw them appear once again in the national championship game for the second consecutive season. However, the guard fell short of realizing her NCAA dream.

During the season, Clark broke Kelsey Plum's women's college basketball scoring record and went on to shatter Pete Maravich's 54-year NCAA Division I scoring record.

Kamilla Cardoso led South Carolina to the national title, securing victory against Iowa in the championship game. It will be amazing to have a glimpse of her journey from her homeland and her career with the Gamecocks.

Of the three involved in the documentary, only Kiki Rice will be playing college basketball next season. The point guard led UCLA to the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year and she's expected to be one of the top players in women's basketball for the next two seasons.

Full Court Press trailer release

The trailer for Full Court Press was released in March, ahead of the NCAA Tournament. The network gave fans details of what to expect in the docuseries, which premieres in May.

"From Iowa's historic preseason game that broke attendance records all the way through the WNBA draft in April, the series uses unparalleled access, exclusive interviews, and unique game footage, to transport audiences into the lives of these exceptional athletes," ESPN said.

"Full Court Press follows them as they steer their celebrated programs towards a national championship, all while navigating the pressures that come with representing the game during a pivotal era in women's basketball."

Given the amount of attention Caitlin Clark received throughout the last NCAA basketball season, the documentary is expected to draw many viewers when it is released.